Netcapital Named "Best Crowdfunding Platform" at FinTech Breakthrough Awards for Second Consecutive Year

Netcapital Funding Portal selected from over 4,000 nominations across a range of FinTech categories

Netcapital Inc. NCPL NCPLW))) (the "Company"), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today was named "Best Crowdfunding Platform" for the funding portal netcapital.com at the 7th Annual 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Awards, a premier awards program founded to recognize FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world. The 2023 award marks Netcapital's second consecutive win in this category.

"We are honored to be recognized in back-to-back wins by the FinTech Breakthrough Awards," said Jason Frishman, Netcapital Founder. "Our enduring mission is to exceed clients' and portal users' expectations and deliver high-quality services and solutions in the private capital markets space. We are grateful to receive this award which showcases the value of our platform's offerings for both investors and emerging businesses seeking growth capital."

The mission of the FinTech Breakthrough Awards is to perform a comprehensive evaluation of the FinTech sector, and then recognize the creativity, hard work and success of innovative FinTech companies, technologies, and products around the world. The 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 4,000 nominations globally.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

