New Doctor Makes the Cut at Prestigious Breast Body Beauty Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Practice

ATLANTA, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than simply savvy, skilled, and smart, Dr. Olatomide (Tomi) Familusi made the vigorous cut and will be joining the distinguished team at Breast Body Beauty Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, located just a short drive from downtown and serving the entire metro Atlanta area.

Proudly welcomed by its founder, Aisha Baron, MD, a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon who has gained a robust following as the aptly nicknamed Breast and Body Doctor (@BreastNBodyDoc), Dr. Familusi will help maintain another one of the busy establishment's most unique competitive advantages, being the only practice of its kind to be owned and operated by more than one Black female plastic surgeon.

Before launching her ground-breaking practice in 2016, where she specializes in cosmetic breast & body contouring and microsurgical breast reconstruction, Dr. Baron was already shattering glass ceilings as the first African-American woman to be accepted in the Integrated Plastic Surgery Residency program at Baylor College of Medicine. She would go on to grow her fan base by starring in the hit television series, Atlanta Plastic, as seen on Lifetime, and contributing to featured publications in Allure, Essence, and HuffPost, along with multiple peer-reviewed medical journals.

Similarly, Dr. Familusi has the unique distinction of being the first African-American woman to match into the University of Pennsylvania's six-year integrated plastic and reconstructive residency program, following her graduation from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, where she graduated at the top of her class, earning a medical degree and a master's degree. Now specializing in surgical and non-surgical rejuvenation of the face, ranging from botox and soft tissue fillers injections to facelifts, rhinoplasty, and blepharoplasty, Dr. Familusi is excited to demystify and destigmatize facial rejuvenation by educating her patients on the importance of facial harmony and graceful aesthetic refinements.

Accompanying their similar education backgrounds and accolades, both Dr. Baron and Dr. Familusi, along with the rest of the Breast Body Beauty team, maintain a similar attitude with their patients, offering best-in-class service and compassionate care that consistently seeks to over-deliver. A self-proclaimed "natural but noticeable" results' approach to cosmetic and reconstructive procedures -- the commitment to uncovering and restoring patients' self-confidence and pride -- directs all these women do in their day-to-day practice of medicine and ensures they will continue to achieve success along with results.

