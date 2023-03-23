MetaTdex Enters Top 5 in Global DEX Ranking
MetaTdex Ranks Among the Global Top 5 DEXsDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 22, 2023, MetaTdex officially entered the top 5 global DEX rankings. According to DefiLlama data, while DEX trading volumes generally declined, MetaTdex's trading volume rose against the trend. In addition to a daily trading volume of more than $90 million, MetaTdex's weekly trading volume also reached $379 million (a 27% growth rate), jumping to the fifth place in the global DEX ranking.
What is MetaTdex？
MetaTdex is a multi-chain aggregated decentralized exchange (DEX) that supports the asset circulation on BSC, HECO, and Polygon chains. It combines the high efficiency, depth of CEX with the transparency, security of DEX. Adopting the orderbook matching mode, there is no trading slippage on MetaTdex, which is greatly favored by plenty of DeFi users. The platform has successively launched several products, including wallet, TDEX, Trade Mining, Turbo Staking, Dvote, TeFi Lending, Crypto-Stock, etc.
Rewards Hub
MetaTdex Rewards Hub is a benefit product allowing users to obtain various rewards from MetaTdex platform registration, deposit, transaction, and referral. After completing a task, users can open a corresponding Token mystery box, which has a 100% winning rate and is worth up to 1270 USDTs! Up to now, many DeFi enthusiasts have come to MetaTdex to do tasks and get rewards.
MetaTdex listing plan
MetaTdex is scheduled to be listed in Hong Kong in mid-2023 and realize the swap of crypto assets and stocks after the stock tokenization. On March 20, 2023, MetaTdex launched the Crypto-Stock product, which has attracted widespread attention from the crypto community. Users can obtain the stock benefits of MetaTdex's Hong Kong listing in advance as long as purchasing the DEX's equity NFT with USDT.
