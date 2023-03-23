Silica Sand Market to hit USD 35.75 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.5 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Silica Sand Market size is increasing due to the growth of the glass industry. Silica Sand Market was conducted by dividing the market into three major segments: Purity, Silica Sand and End-Use Industry.

Maximize Market research, the global Material & Chemical business intelligence firm, has published a market intelligence report the on " Silica Sand Market ". The total global market for "Silica Sand" was USD 21.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 35.75 Bn by 2029. According to the report, the Silica Sand Market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the projected period.



Silica Sand Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2021 USD 21.6 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 35.75 Bn. CAGR 6.5 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 289 No. of Tables 117 No. of Charts and Figures 113 Segment Covered Purity, Silica Sand, and End-Use Industry Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The main goal of the research is to provide Silica Sand market participants with a detailed analysis of the industry in simple language. The report includes a detailed analysis of current and future developments in the Silica Sand industry. It also includes a list of key players with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape including their price, financial status, product portfolio, product, growth strategies, and regional presence, which helps to understand the Silica Sand market structure to clients. An in-depth analysis of Silica Sand market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges is provided region-wise and segment-wise in the report. The outputs of the PORTER and PESTLE analysis with the potential outcomes of the microeconomic and macroeconomic components have been presented in the report. It provides a clear futuristic perspective of the Silica Sand market to the decision-makers after taking into account external and internal factors that affect it positively and negatively to the industry.

The Silica Sand market size is determined by using the data triangulation method of the market estimation in which the bottom-up approach is mostly preferred. The primary research was conducted to support and validate the market size and to understand the Silica Sand market dynamics. The data is a combination of primary and secondary data, which makes the Silica Sand market report authentic. In-depth interviews were conducted with the Silica Sand industry experts and market leaders. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths and weaknesses in the Silica Sand industry.

Silica Sand Market Overview

The crushed form of quartz is called silica sand (SiO2). The properties of silica sand such as its toughness, inert chemical nature and high melting point are what make it a desirable material . The global silica sand market is majorly driven by the growing construction and glass industry.

Silica Sand Market Dynamics

The Silica Sand market is majorly driven by the increasing usage of hybrid guide plates, solar power glazing for cars and building windows, lightweight glazing glass and improving nanotechnology in flat glass. The increasing construction and infrastructure-related activities are expected to create various growth opportunities for the Silica Sand market. Governments across the world have established several environmental regulations for the growing environmental concerns, which in turn are increasing the cost of activities such as dredging and mining. This is expected to be a major restraining factor for the Silica Sand Market growth.

Silica Sand Market Regional Insights

The APAC region dominated the global silica sand market during the forecast period holding a market share of 47.5 percent in 2021. The region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5 percent throughout the forecast period. In India, silica sand is used in a wide range of processes such as glass production in foundries, the manufacture of chemicals, paintings, buildings, etc.

The Silica Sand market in the North America region is mainly driven by the increasing production of oil and natural gas, which requires silica sand for the fracking process.

Silica Sand Market Segmentation

By Purity

Above 99%

94% to 95.9%

96% to 97.9%

98% to 98.9%

Based on Purity, the Above 99% segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 percent during the forecast period. The 99.5% pure silica sand is used in the glass industry.

By Silica Sand

Wet Sand

Dry Sand

Frac Sand

Filter Sand

Coated Sand

Others

Based on Silica Sand, the Wet Sand segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 percent during the forecast period. Wet silica sand is used as a high-quality sand source in the glass industry.

By End-use Industry

Glass Manufacturing

Foundry

Chemical Production

Construction

Paints and Coatings

Ceramics and Refractories

Filtration

Oil and Gas

Other



Based on End-Use Industry, During the forecast period, the Glass Manufacturing segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR. Silica sand is the main ingredient in all varieties of specialty and ordinary glassware. The silica sand market in this application area is expected to profit from the increasing demand for fiberglass and flat glass from the electronics and construction industry.

Silica Sand Market Key Competitors:

Badger Mining Corporation (US)

Chongqing Changjiang River Moulding Material (Group) Co. Ltd (China)

Covia Holdings LLC (US)

Emerge Energy Services (US)

Euroquarz GmbH (Germany)

Hi-Crush Inc. (US)

JFE MINERAL Co. Ltd (Japan)

Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (US)

PUM GROUP (Malaysia)

Sibelco (Belgium)

Source Energy Services (Canada)

Sunstate Sand Bundaberg Pvt. Ltd. (Australia)

TOCHU CORPORATION (Japan)

U.S. Silica (US)

VRX Silica Limited (Australia)

Australian Silica Quartz Group Ltd (Australia)

Adwan Chemical Industries Company (Saudi Arabia)

Tremco Incorporated (US)

Preferred Sands (US)

Pattison Sand (US)

Aggregate Industries (UK)

WOLFF & MÜLLER Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

BROGÅRDSAND AB (Sweden)

Kaolin AD (BULGARIA)



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Purity, Silica Sand, End-Use Industry and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

