XLA Reveals Metasites: Vision of Future 3D Internet Builds a Bridge Between Metaverse and AI

XLA CITY

"We call them Metasites, and the idea here is that every one of these locations is part of an infinite network of 3D, explorable spaces."

"We strongly believe that the future of the Internet is in 3D and looking to partner up with creators and brands from all spheres and industries to build it together” — Alexey Savchenko

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- XLA Chief Product Office Alexey Savchenko took part in the Game developers conference (GDC) in San Francisco from March 20 to 24, where he presented the demo version of XLA Metasites to the general public. He spoke about the new development during a panel called "Emerging Approaches: What the Metaverse can teach us about Social and Narrative Design through Synthetic Media," held with Hexagram Founder and CEO Rob Auten.According to Savchenko, Metasites is a modular 3D internet framework built by XLA. It allows individual creators to deploy Unreal Engine 5 content and connect to the XLA ecosystem of features and services.The presentation revealed high fidelity graphics core experience, instant access to the system in the cloud through the browser, OpenAI's GPT-3.5 integration powering non-active characters and their behavior, virtual assistant IVEE, ability to semantically analyze text and generate 3D scenes in UE5 and many other features. We call them Metasites , and the idea here is that every one of these locations is part of an infinite network of 3D, explorable spaces. Like hyperlinks, portals connect these worlds, and the core infrastructure operates on a series of open protocols and standards - much like today's web.," says Savchenko. XLA states that it shall distribute access to its system to individual creators and Enterprise clients based on a revenue share model, providing every party full control and management of their content."We strongly believe that the future of the Internet is in 3D and looking to partner up with creators and brands from all spheres and industries to build it together," adds Savchenko.Metasites' users will have access to virtual assets and various technology tools provided as part of the offering from XLA, including a versatile SDK, experiences editor, inventory and item management system, payment processing, marketing tools, and more. XLA also aims to provide a seamlessly interoperable encounter related to digital items– with various functionalities connected to inventory objects within different environments, explains Savchenko.Metasites empowers users to transform virtual worlds by creating unique content – from designing their personal domains to clothing or character. Thus, the XLA team will make its contribution to the development of the creative digital economy."What we're creating," Savchenko continued, "is an evolution of the internet and new form of storytelling – authors shaping worlds that create their agency, presence, and stories, accessible across multiple platforms." It's not about bringing games to new audiences. It's about making it easier to communicate, educate, commerce, play, and create while being justly rewarded for your actions.The project is currently funded with an initial 100m USD and is set for closed Beta already this Summer. Enterprise and Creators programs are opening next quarter, with the expected full commercial release in Q4 2023.About XLAFounded in February 2022, XLA builds innovative marketing integrations with digital items to align revenue share on the blockchain with the partners.XLA holds to the strong belief in decentralization and honest internet economy that provides users with the full creative freedom to build in any setting and style they want, own their content and URL-based Metasite, and incur only processing, operational and platform costs. Together with access to Metasites, XLA will provide users with access to a full set of auxiliary features and services, including versatile SDK, experiences editor, inventory and item management system, payment processing, marketing tools, and more.For additional information and to learn more, please contact marketing@x.la

Explore Metasites