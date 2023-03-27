Business Reporter: Designing supply chains fit for a volatile market

How modular digital platforms enable real-time decision-making
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Logistics Reply, a provider of logistics software, part of the Reply Group, explains how a digital platform can enhance supply chain visibility and flexibility. The supply chains devised for a stable market environment with cost and time savings in mind are no longer fit-for-purpose in a volatile world. For supply chains to remain adaptive and resilient amid record inflation, radical shifts in demand and bloated warehouses with inaccurate inventories, they need to be enabled by modular, integrative and scalable digital platforms. Digital platforms are a combination of technologies on a cohesive, underlying architecture offering composable services, which can be packaged together or integrated with other software.
For retailers, a digital platform can make the introduction of new order fulfilment methods and delivery options effortless. Digital supply chain platforms can also help retailers create a transparent ecosystem of suppliers and partners and provide retailers with the level of visibility and centralisation that creates the backbone of their automation projects. LEA Reply is Logistics Reply’s modular digital platform with a library of business-ready services and accelerators to empower users to quickly add or create new solutions. By relying on the real-time visibility capabilities of LEA Reply, businesses can track any KPI and empower decision-making, according to their needs. For example companies can become more agile in responding to disruptions in the supply chain, unforeseen order volumes, machine malfunctions or any other issues in their network.
To read case studies demonstrating how LEA Reply can improve supply chain resilience, click here.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Business Insider Germany, Il Fatto and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits. www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Logistics Reply
Logistics Reply, a Reply Group company, provides cutting-edge software solutions that help companies achieve an efficient and more connected digital supply chain where different systems, partners, humans and machines seamlessly interact embracing the use of next-generation technologies such as AI, robotics, wearables and IoT. LEA Reply™ (Logistics Execution Architecture) is the latest evolution of logistics software – a suite of business microservices for inventory, warehousing, distribution, delivery, point-of-sales activities and end-to-end visibility.
