Acacia University's Membership with WES Strengthens its Position in the Global Higher Education
EINPresswire.com/ -- Acacia University is pleased to announce its membership with World Education Services (WES), a leading non-profit organization that promotes international education and student success.This partnership will enable Acacia University to expand its reach and provide its students with comprehensive support and resources for academic success on a global scale.
Through this membership, Acacia University will have access to WES tools and services, including evaluations of international academic credentials, resources for international student recruitment, and professional development opportunities for faculty and staff. This collaboration will help Acacia University enhance its international student enrollment and support students from diverse backgrounds to achieve their academic and career goals.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with World Education Services," said Dr. Bahrulla Safi, Vice President International, Research and Enterprise of Acacia University. "This membership will allow us to expand our global reach and provide our students with the resources and support they need to succeed academically and professionally."
As Acacia University continues to prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion in its academic programs, this partnership with WES is a significant step forward in promoting access to quality education for all. The university looks forward to working with WES to foster a more inclusive and equitable education landscape for students worldwide.
Mohammad Riyaz M
Through this membership, Acacia University will have access to WES tools and services, including evaluations of international academic credentials, resources for international student recruitment, and professional development opportunities for faculty and staff. This collaboration will help Acacia University enhance its international student enrollment and support students from diverse backgrounds to achieve their academic and career goals.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with World Education Services," said Dr. Bahrulla Safi, Vice President International, Research and Enterprise of Acacia University. "This membership will allow us to expand our global reach and provide our students with the resources and support they need to succeed academically and professionally."
As Acacia University continues to prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion in its academic programs, this partnership with WES is a significant step forward in promoting access to quality education for all. The university looks forward to working with WES to foster a more inclusive and equitable education landscape for students worldwide.
Mohammad Riyaz M
Exeed College
+971 50 630 7341
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube