Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Ambrosus, Chainvine, AgriDigital

The Latest Released Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as IBM (United States), TE-FOOD International GmbH (Europe), Microsoft (United States), ACR-NET (Ireland), Ambrosus (Switzerland), SAP SE (Germany), Chainvine (United Kingdom), Ripe.io (United States), AgriDigital (Australia), OriginTrail (Slovenia)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain market to witness a CAGR of 41.14% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Product traceability, tracking, and visibility, Payment and settlement, Smart contract, Governance, risk, and compliance management) by Type (Public, Private, Hybrid/Consortium) by Organization Size (Small and medium-sized enterprises, Large enterprises) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
The Blockchain is the collection of data and records, known as the technological database which is linked together using cryptography. The Blockchain in Agriculture is used to create clarity between the farming process and supply chain. It will help to deduce the transaction cost and thereby saves them money and time involved in the process. It is widely applicable to improve logistics, quality assurance, nutrient management plans, and others. Fastest-growing smart agricultural systems creating an opportunity for the blockchain applications at growersâ€™ level and Government initiatives to support modern techniques that can be used in agriculture to increase agricultural production will create the lucrative opportunity in the forecasted period.
Market Trends:
• Increase in popularity of blockchain among retailers/distributors for better supervision & data management
• Growing food wastage and post-harvest losses
Market Drivers:
• Rising concerns for food safety among consumers demanding transparency in the supply chain
• Growth in online trading and tracking systems enhancing the need for blockchain solutions during COVID-19
Market Opportunities:
• Increase in funding and investments in agri-food blockchain
• Opportunity to adopt blockchain solutions to ease the supply chain complexities in the agriculture ecosystem
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: IBM (United States), TE-FOOD International GmbH (Europe), Microsoft (United States), ACR-NET (Ireland), Ambrosus (Switzerland), SAP SE (Germany), Chainvine (United Kingdom), Ripe.io (United States), AgriDigital (Australia), OriginTrail (Slovenia)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
