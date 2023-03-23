Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,426 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,548 in the last 365 days.

Emerging Artist Ty Nitz Sets a New Standard for Chicago Art Exhibitions

Ty Nitz Creating Live Art at His Solo Art Exhibition at Cine City Studios with Musician Lester Ray and Rob Threezy

Ty Nitz Creating Live Art at His Solo Art Exhibition at Cine City Studios with Musician Lester Ray and Rob Threezy

Chicago based artist Ty Nitz continues to capture glowing reviews for his innovative exhibits and collaborations, including his latest show at Cine City Studios

a combination of heart and passion, which is the most beautiful thing. And when you drop everything and go for it, your inter-soul really comes out”
— Ty Nitz
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ty’s celebration of creativity featured a variety of his bold works of art, which were on display for an eclectic crowd of art enthusiasts and entrepreneurs. His range of creativity spanned across several innovative multi-dimensional pieces, vivid graffiti art, mixed media and abstract work.

Throughout the evening, Ty emphasized how his work comes from "a combination of heart and passion, which is the most beautiful thing. And when you drop everything and go for it, your inter-soul really comes out”. His passion for art was evident as he created a live art piece that depicted an aerial view of Michael Jordan floating over Mars.

During Ty’s accession as a contemporary fine artist, he has credited his team for their essential role in his success stating “it wouldn’t be possible without this team. It takes a village, and I am so grateful for everyone.”

Ty was accompanied by his Pilsen based team led by Art Director, Charlie Glitch, with musical performances by Rob Threezy, percussionist Lester Rey and Manny on Saxophone. The evening was documented by Chicago cinematographer, Alex de Guzman. Click here to see the video recap and pictures from the event.

You can also view the full interview by Alex de Guzman here > Ty Nitz Cine City Studios Pre Show Interview

Since his last art show, Ty Nitz + Friends, Ty has continued to build upon his momentum with a variety of public artwork, corporate partnerships, and artist collaborations. Ty has firmly established his credibility in the Chicago art community over the last 12 months. In 2023, he is planning an extended art pop-up exhibition in Chicago, as well as expanding his footprint into other cities across the US. We are excited to see the continued growth of this promising Chicago Artist.

You can see more of Ty’s work on his website www.tynitz.com. You can also reach out to him directly at inquiries@tynitz.com.

Ty Nitz
Ty Nitz Art
inquiries@tynitz.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

Ty Nitz Interview by Chicago cinematographer Alex de Guzman

You just read:

Emerging Artist Ty Nitz Sets a New Standard for Chicago Art Exhibitions

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more