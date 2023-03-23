Emerging Artist Ty Nitz Sets a New Standard for Chicago Art Exhibitions
Chicago based artist Ty Nitz continues to capture glowing reviews for his innovative exhibits and collaborations, including his latest show at Cine City Studios
a combination of heart and passion, which is the most beautiful thing. And when you drop everything and go for it, your inter-soul really comes out”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ty’s celebration of creativity featured a variety of his bold works of art, which were on display for an eclectic crowd of art enthusiasts and entrepreneurs. His range of creativity spanned across several innovative multi-dimensional pieces, vivid graffiti art, mixed media and abstract work.
Throughout the evening, Ty emphasized how his work comes from "a combination of heart and passion, which is the most beautiful thing. And when you drop everything and go for it, your inter-soul really comes out”. His passion for art was evident as he created a live art piece that depicted an aerial view of Michael Jordan floating over Mars.
During Ty’s accession as a contemporary fine artist, he has credited his team for their essential role in his success stating “it wouldn’t be possible without this team. It takes a village, and I am so grateful for everyone.”
Ty was accompanied by his Pilsen based team led by Art Director, Charlie Glitch, with musical performances by Rob Threezy, percussionist Lester Rey and Manny on Saxophone. The evening was documented by Chicago cinematographer, Alex de Guzman. Click here to see the video recap and pictures from the event.
You can also view the full interview by Alex de Guzman here > Ty Nitz Cine City Studios Pre Show Interview
Since his last art show, Ty Nitz + Friends, Ty has continued to build upon his momentum with a variety of public artwork, corporate partnerships, and artist collaborations. Ty has firmly established his credibility in the Chicago art community over the last 12 months. In 2023, he is planning an extended art pop-up exhibition in Chicago, as well as expanding his footprint into other cities across the US. We are excited to see the continued growth of this promising Chicago Artist.
You can see more of Ty’s work on his website www.tynitz.com. You can also reach out to him directly at inquiries@tynitz.com.
