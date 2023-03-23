Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,321 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,119 in the last 365 days.

How to Promote your Business in the Military Market under the JRM MWR Quality of Life Program

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce (SCC) together with its collaborating partners the Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs (CBMA) and the Marianas Visitors Authority (MVA) are inviting the business community and the public to join us for a presentation by the Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Morale Welfare Recreation (MWR) as they share information on what the program is about and how businesses can promote and gain exposure within the Military Market. 

The presentation will take place at the Governor Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center on March 28, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, doors will open at 09:30 AM. 

SCC, CBMA, and MVA encourage all its members and clients to attend this presentation as it will provide exposure on the services and products your business offers. The types of businesses that fit the requirements of the program are hotel accommodations, car rentals, leisure activities, water sporting activities, restaurants, and outdoor activities. 

The JRM MWR presenting team will be conducting one-to-one sessions with businesses to answer any additional inquiries regarding the program and to better understand the packages that the businesses will offer in the military market. 

For more information on the presentation and signing up of one-to-one sessions please contact the Saipan Chamber of Commerce office at 670-234-7150 or send an email to contactus@saipanchamber.org 

###

You just read:

How to Promote your Business in the Military Market under the JRM MWR Quality of Life Program

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more