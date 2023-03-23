How to Promote your Business in the Military Market under the JRM MWR Quality of Life Program

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce (SCC) together with its collaborating partners the Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs (CBMA) and the Marianas Visitors Authority (MVA) are inviting the business community and the public to join us for a presentation by the Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Morale Welfare Recreation (MWR) as they share information on what the program is about and how businesses can promote and gain exposure within the Military Market.

The presentation will take place at the Governor Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center on March 28, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, doors will open at 09:30 AM.

SCC, CBMA, and MVA encourage all its members and clients to attend this presentation as it will provide exposure on the services and products your business offers. The types of businesses that fit the requirements of the program are hotel accommodations, car rentals, leisure activities, water sporting activities, restaurants, and outdoor activities.

The JRM MWR presenting team will be conducting one-to-one sessions with businesses to answer any additional inquiries regarding the program and to better understand the packages that the businesses will offer in the military market.

For more information on the presentation and signing up of one-to-one sessions please contact the Saipan Chamber of Commerce office at 670-234-7150 or send an email to contactus@saipanchamber.org

###