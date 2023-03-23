Submit Release
Techno Career Makers Launches Software Testing Training and Job Placement Services in Canada and the USA

Techno Career Makers, a leading provider of online learning in the tech industry, has announced its new software testing training and job placement services.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mississauga, ON - 23/03/2023 - Techno Career Makers, a leading provider of online learning in the tech industry, has announced the launch of its new software testing training and job placement services in Canada and the USA.

The program covers both manual and automation testing and is designed to provide students with the latest tools and technology used in the software testing industry. The comprehensive program is focused solely on testing education, making it an ideal option for individuals who want to pursue a career in software testing.

"They're excited to be launching there software testing training and job placement services in Canada and the USA," said [Akash Singhal], Founder and CEO of Techno Career Makers. "Their program is designed to provide students with the skills they need to succeed in the software testing industry, and their job placement assistance program ensures that they have the resources they need to secure employment after completing the program."

The software testing program is taught by experienced industry professionals who provide expert guidance and support throughout the program. Students are provided with practical, hands-on experience, preparing them for real-world challenges. Their training program comes with 1 week for free trail classes , free repetition of course , LIVE class , Recorded session, assignment and LIVE project training, which helps student to learn concept.

One of the unique features of Techno Career Makers is its job placement assistance program. The company provides a range of services to help students secure employment after completing the program, including resume preparation, LinkedIn setup, mock interview preparation, and more.

"They believe that there job placement assistance program sets us apart from other training providers in the industry," said [Akash Singhal]. "They're committed to helping their students succeed, not just in the classroom, but also in their careers."

Techno Career Makers is now accepting students for its software testing training and job placement services. To learn more about the program and the company's other services, visit - https://www.technocareermakers.com/.

Contact:
Techno Career Makers
info@technocareermakers.com
+1 (703) 34-3836

Akash Singhal
Techno Career Makers
email us here
