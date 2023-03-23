A Star Studded Birthday Bash: Green Day Among Many Artists Who Sing in Celebration of Producer Rob Cavallo turning 60

Rob Cavallo's 60th birthday party with a headlining set performed by The CoverUps, a side project for Green Day members Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt. (Photo Credit: Acres of Wild)
Guests had the time of their life at a party for three-time Grammy award-winning producer Rob Cavallo held at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood last Sunday night.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary music producer and Founder of Done Deal Management, Rob Cavallo, turned 60 this week and to kick off the birthday celebrations, family and friends threw an insane party at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood last weekend.
With performances from some of Cavallo’s most successful bands and his up & coming artists at Done Deal, many guests reported that it was one of the best shows they had been to in a long time!
The night kicked off with heartfelt video messages from Dave Matthews, Adam Levine, My Chemical Romance and One OK Rock.
Performances by Done Deal artists included Cavallo’s favorite songs interspersed with crowd-pleasing dance tracks by their own DJ Shleep.
Hardcastle, Liam Jones and Nico Franc sang and played an acoustic version of Ventura Highway by America.
Roland Faunte blew the crowd away with Creep by Radiohead and Last Nite by The Strokes.
Parker and her band killed it with covers of Heart Of Glass (Blondie) and Celebrity Skin (Hole).
777Villain collaborated with Grammy award winner mixer engineer and producer, best known for his work with Kanye West, Kid Cudi and Iggy Azalea, Anthony Kilhoffer who, together, performed a rap rendition of Can’t Stop by The Red Hot Chili Peppers.
The Walters delivered with a lively version of Creedence Clearwater Have You Ever Seen The Rain and a jamming original song simply titled ROB!
DeathByRomy, Cheska Zaide and Jayden Hammer rounded out the set with their just-for-one night ultimate “Punk Rock Girl Band” captivating Rob and the audience with Immigrant Song (Led Zeppelin) and Smells Like Teen Spirit (Nirvana).
The headlining set of the night was a performance by The CoverUps, a side project for Green Day members Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt. Armstrong and Dirnt (sadly missing Tre Cool) took the stage with Rob on guitar to rock out with songs like Million Miles Away, American Girl and more. They ended the night with one of the multi platinum trio's hits produced with Cavallo - Basket Case. For the grand finale, Billie Joe led the room in a round of Happy Birthday to Rob.
Other well-known Rob fans in attendance were Sydney Sierota from Echosmith, award-winning mix engineer, Chris Lord Alge, legendary session guitarist, Tim Pierce, Mike Dean and Deryck Whibley of Sum41.
