Everything about Step Through Electric Bikes for Long Distance

How does it feel to ride a step-through electric bike for a long distance? Just read below.

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- As a relatively new form of transportation, there is no doubt that electric bikes have been a huge success. In 2023, purchasing an ebike is still a wise choice instead of paying the rising gas prices and parking fees.Sure thing, it’s always great to own an electric bike , especially a step-through electric bike as it is basically easy to get on and off. According to statistics, there is a fair share of people buying step-through electric bikes. Of course, a great number of people are still waiting to see if it is worth having one of them, and some of them may question: are step-through electric bikes good for long distances?So, for those who are still thinking about this question, we will give the answers and cover other common questions as well, just keep reading.Why do people tend to purchase step-thru electric bikes?To people who never think about buying an ebike, it is sort of confusing to understand why people love step through electric bikes. Obviously, there must be some advantages to this amazing ebike model. One of the biggest ones is that it is easy to get on and off a step-thru bike , which is already mentioned above. Maybe it doesn’t seem so necessary, but when you really give it a shot on an ebike, you will find out the difference.Taking Magicycle’s Cruiser Pro as an example, it has 26” fat tires and an 18” ebike frame. The recommended height for riding this ebike is between 5’55” - 6’55”. That is to say, it could be kind of uncomfortable to ride Cruiser Pro if you are a little bit short. However, with a step-thru frame design, things will be a lot better. At least you don’t have to tiptoe all the way.A step-thru bike is a great option for older riders who have difficulties lifting their legs or something. Also, for female riders, a step-thru bike is far better, especially when they are wearing skirts. (We don’t recommend that though.)What about step-over ebikes? step over vs step through electric bikeStep-over ebikes are well-known just like step-through electric bikes as well. Compared with step-thru bikes, it is not that easy to get on and off step-over electric bikes. However, that doesn’t mean they are not worth choosing as they still have some advantages.One of those advantages is that step over an electric bike last longer. Investing in an electric bike, instead of a traditional step-over or step-thru bike, can be of high cost. In this case, who doesn’t want his ebikes to last longer? With a step-over electric bike, you can guarantee yourself long-lasting ebike rides instead of changing bikes frequently. Of course, to make your ebikes last longer, you have to learn basic knowledge of maintaining electric bikes.Another advantage is that they can be used to ride through all sorts of terrain as step-over electric bikes are designed to be more robust and sturdy. So whether you love to ride uphill or travel around on city streets, step-over electric bikes can handle it all.So, are step-through electric bikes good for long-distance?Of course, a step-through electric bike can be used for long-distance riding. To be honest, every electric bike can be applied to cover long distances if you want. However, to have long-range ebike rides, a large battery is absolutely required. That means not all the ebikes are good for long distances.For instance, there are batteries of different levels of battery capacity in the ebike market, and we can see some of them are only 10 amp hours, which could be barely enough if you are trying to ride about 30 - 40 miles.To put it simply, if you really want to cover long distances on a step-through electric bike, you may have to choose a battery with the highest possible amp hours, such as 15 or 20 amp hours.Best step through electric bikes for covering long distanceLooking for a long-range step-through electric bike? Magicycle is always prepared with its Ocelot Pro long-range electric bike . It comes with a sturdy step-thru bike frame, which allows riders to get on and off easily, especially for those short riders. Also, this gorgeous-looking bike frame makes every one of us ride in style.The Ocelot Pro is equipped with a 52V 20Ah battery, providing a long range between 60 - 80 miles. So whatever you are using the Ocelot Pro for, like delivering food, running errands, or just merely traveling far away from where you live, the step-thru bike can have you covered all along.Moreover, the Ocelot Pro has a powerful motor rated at 1100W(Peak Power), granting riders excitement and entertainment. With a torque of 96Nm, riders can ride up any challenging hills.The Ocelot Pro is now available at only $1,989. By using the code KA100, you could even save $100. Come and check it out at the link below:

