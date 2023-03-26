Women Unite Celebration (Featuring Special Birthday Bash For Hypnotiq)

Venus sculpture sound activated light show to the touch screen tablet
MANHATTAN , NY, USA, March 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- March 25 2023 8PM
131 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002
Hypnotiq hails from Seattle’s tech industry who uses 3D printing and UV resin, alongside more traditional sculptural material, to create neon-bedaubed works that replicate popular media artefacts. His body of work includes Louboutin boots, a Marilyn Monroe bust, skulls, a panther, Campbells tomato soup cans, gorillas, Louis Vuitton and Chanel . He is being called the modern day revolutionary Andy Warhol and has recently won a humanitarian award for women freedom awareness in the cutting room in Manhattan, New York.
My project: WOMENT UNITE
Inspired by Mahsa Amini [اسهم ینیما] and several others like her, 'Women Unite' represents years of struggle and protests by women of Iran through the past few decades for their lives and liberty. A series of 7 unique phygital NFTs being developed by HYPNOTIQ. His mother and aunt were tortured in front of him when he was a 5 year old. This has led to him dedicating his art towards a message of love and women rights awareness.
WEB 3.0 coverage for best of Art Basel Miami project 2022
Women unite on Web3
An Iranian artist known under the pseudonym Hypnotiq showcased his new project in Wynwood in collaboration with Creators Console, a no-code NFT management platform. The project, called Women Unite, will launch early next year.
Hypnotiq’s seven unique physical NFTs feature neon-daubed sculptures dedicated to women’s rights and freedom. Inspired by Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian who died in police custody after allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women, his sculptures are a passionate provocation. And it almost cost the artist his life.
“I was waiting for a cab in New York late at night when a few Muslim guys with knives approached me,” he said. “‘You are Hypnotiq, and you are an insult to Islam. We’re going to kill you,’ they said.” Instead, they parted as friends: Hypnotiq told them the story of his childhood, which has inspired his art.
The artist’s mother and his aunt were tortured by the Iranian morality police in Tehran when Hypnotiq was just five years old. “We were going to the park, I was holding my mom’s hand,” he said. “The next thing I remember the morality police knocked us to the ground. They put a gun to my head. I was so scared that I peed myself. They said “Your mom is a whore.”
The morality police took the artist’s mother and her sister, who was 15 years old at the time, into a van. “When she got out, her lips were bleeding. They cut them with razor blades.” One of Hypnotiq’s sculptures, with grotesque 3D lips, is a reference to this traumatic childhood experience.
Hypnotiq, who has a background in the Seattle tech industry, uses 3D printing and UV resin, alongside more traditional sculptural material, to create his artworks, which replicate popular media artefacts.
A total of 4,000 guests attended the event, including crypto pioneers such as Michael Terpin and Wagar Zaka.
