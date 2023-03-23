PRESS RELEASE: OFFICE OF THE MINISTER FOR NATURAL RESOURCES, ENVIRONMENT AND TOURISM

SAMOA, March 23 - 22 March 2023

Samoa was represented by Hon. Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster, Minister for Natural Resources, Environment and Tourism at the Copenhagen Climate Ministerial Meeting held on 20 and 21 March.

Government ministers from countries all over the world, responsible for climate action, conducted a stock take of the global climate agenda, and progress of actions towards adaptation, finance, loss and damage and mitigation, in preparation for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of the Parties (COP) 28 scheduled in Dubai, in November this year.

On the first day of the Copenhagen meeting, Hon. Minister Toeolesulusulu moderated the ministerial discussions on climate finance, focusing on status of progress of climate and adaptation funding for Alliance Of Small Island States (AOSIS) and Pacific Small Island Developing States (PSIDS).