Exodus Cry Drops “Hardcore” Documentary Exposing Criminal Violence on Porn Sets

LOS ANGELES, CA 03/23/2023 - Tonight, Exodus Cry will premiere the third and final episode in its documentary miniseries, “Beyond Fantasy.” The film uncovers how porn producers are creating violent porn at the cost of female performers’ physical and psychological safety.

“Hardcore” examines the culture of extreme violence and degradation featured in certain genres of porn. The film contains interviews with producers and performers, revealing brutal truths about the role of coercion in creating these scenes.

“What happens on these porn sets is dangerous, often criminal, and it’s lining the pockets of sadistic porn producers” said director of the “Beyond Fantasy” series and Exodus Cry Founder, Benjamin Nolot.

Paul F. Little, AKA Max Hardcore, is one of the producers prominently featured in “Beyond Fantasy.” He shares his philosophy of how he treats young female performers, admitting “...I completely dominate them… and leave them on a heap on the floor. And sometimes they break completely and start crying… all this has been in my videos.”

Jan, a survivor of sexual assault in porn, featured in the film, said, “What was depicted in ‘Hardcore’ is everything I've been fighting for all these years.”

The series has already racked up more than 1.4 million views on YouTube and has earned praise from experts and viewers alike.

“I'm actually surprised you managed to get people in the abusive parts of the porn industry to not only admit to but also be proud of their abuse,” said porn producer, Tommie McDonald.

Exodus Cry is aiming to raise the age of entry into porn from 18 to 21, launching a petition that can be signed here: https://beyondfantasy.com/petition/

The film will be viewable on YouTube starting from 6:30 p.m. PDT at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NVr0jfVt7F0

For more information about Exodus Cry, visit exoduscry.com and follow them on social media @exoduscry.

