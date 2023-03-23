The Diamond Oak Now Buying Van Cleef And Arpels Jewelry

Van Cleef & Arpels creations fabulously add to The Diamond Oak tradition of exceptional jewelry pieces.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The dazzling legacy that is Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry is now part of The Diamond Oak’s world-renown collection. The Diamond Oak is now buying revered Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry.

From the legendary necklaces and pendants, the stunning watches, the colorful elegance of the cocktail rings, the gorgeous earrings, and chic bracelets, including the iconic Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra collection ladybugs and graceful fairies, which are so synonymous with the iconic line of exquisite jewelry.

One of the countless aspects of Van Cleef & Arpels specialness is showcasing the beauty of stones. Precious stones. Ornamental stones. Mother-of-pearl. They are all interplays of light and glittering blends of colors.

“The legend lives on and we are excited that Van Cleef & Arpels is a popular part of our collection,” says Alon Mor, Owner and Founder of The Diamond Oak, the internationally respected jewelry source in New York’s Diamond District.

“A key part of our reputation is that we constantly look for ways to maintain the valuable tradition of exceptional jewelry pieces, like the fabulous Van Cleef & Arpels creations.”

For decades, discriminating and sophisticated fine jewelry connoisseurs and collectors have raved about the refined and highly recognizable Van Cleef & Arpels style, as an expression of creativity, culture, and even poetry.

It is now a much-in-demand and popular hallmark of The Diamond Oak commitment, to not only bring the most value to its fine jewelry customers but to celebrate profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts that will be cherished for a lifetime.

“The stunning Van Cleef & Arpels creations enhance The Diamond Oak uniqueness of being a popular and trusted source for hard-to-find antique and vintage jewelry selections, high-end custom jewelry, and must-have brands including Tiffany, Cartier, Bulgari and Van Cleef & Arpels,” Alon Mor adds.

For more information, please visit thediamondoak.com/collections/all and https://www.vancleefarpels.com/en/the-maison/timeline.html

About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are ultimately about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It’s one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

