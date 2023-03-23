Norges Bank Terminates Its Observation On Kirin Holdings

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (Kirin Holdings)2503 today announces that Norges Bank has terminated its observation on Kirin Holdings on March 22 2023, recognizing the completion of the Myanmar business transfer.

1. Background

Based on a recommendation of Norway's Council on Ethics*1, Norges Bank placed Kirin Holdings under observation with the possibility of exclusion from its Government Pension Fund Global in March 2021*2. Following Kirin Holdings' decision on the withdrawal from the Myanmar business in February 2022 and the basic agreement on the share transfer of the local joint venture Myanmar Brewery Limited in June 2022, Kirin Holdings announced the completion of the share transfer on January 23, 2023*3. Again, based on the recommendation of the Council on Ethics*4, Norges Bank terminated its observation on Kirin Holdings on March 22 2023*5.

In addition, the following measures have been agreed upon to take to ensure the treatment of local employees.

(1) Ensure freedom of choice in regards to employment

(2) Prohibition of disadvantageous changes in salary and other treatment for one year

(3) Provision equivalent to three months' salary for Myanmar employees (already disbursed prior to the share transfer)

2. Kirin Group's Human Rights Policy

In accordance with the Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, endorsed by the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2011, Kirin Holdings created the Kirin Group Human Rights Policy in 2018.

The Kirin Group has expanded its business from Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Health Science, and its business activities have spread around the world. Respect for human rights is a foundation for all of Kirin Group business activities. The Kirin Group conducts its business activities in line with this Kirin Group Human Rights Policy.

[Reference] Kirin Group's Human Rights Policy

https://www.kirinholdings.com/en/impact/community/2_1/policies/

About Kirin Holdings

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is an international company that operates in the Food & Beverages domain (Food & Beverages businesses), Pharmaceuticals domain (Pharmaceuticals businesses), and Health Science domain (Health Science business), both in Japan and across the globe.

Kirin Holdings can trace its roots to Japan Brewery which was established in 1885. Japan Brewery became Kirin Brewery in 1907. Since then, the company expanded its business with fermentation and biotechnology as its core technologies, and entered the pharmaceutical business in the 1980s, all of which continue to be global growth centers. In 2007, Kirin Holdings was established as a pure holding company and is currently focusing on boosting its Health Science domain.

Under the Kirin Group Vision 2027 (KV 2027), a long-term management plan launched in 2019, the Kirin Group aims to become "A global leader in CSV*, creating value across our world of Food & Beverages to Pharmaceuticals." Going forward, the Kirin Group will continue to leverage its strengths to create both social and economic value through its businesses, with the aim of achieving sustainable growth in corporate value.

* Creating Shared Value: combined added value for consumers as well as for society at large

