RFLeShop your online Shopping partner, Discover now Best ecommerce in Bangladesh RFLeShop -Peaceful shopping online.DHAKA, DHAKA, BANGLADESH, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RFleShop which began on January 10, 2022 recently celebrated its one-year anniversary. This online giant follows a D2C business model. Under this model a manufacturer sells its products directly to consumers. This model bypasses a host of wholesalers, distributors and retailers. This bypassing of this middle-men RFLeShop, as a concern of RFL Group, gets control over every activity and manages to deliver the right product at the right time.
RFleshop, in its first year, has accomplished much in a short time. It has successfully completed over 6k+ orders from around the country. What’s more impressive is that they completed those orders and managed to ensure 100% customer satisfaction. RFleShop managed to do these as they consistently offer the best products at the best prices on the market to make your online shopping experience more peaceful. You can also enjoy the benefits of RFL's online store's promotional deals and discounts. Their top page features daily deals on products of all categories, which also occasionally provides discounts on holidays and special events.
Their main/top-selling products are LED TV, Chair & Table, Dining Room Set, Blender, CCTV Camera, Coffee Maker, Electric Iron, Electric Kettle, GEYSER , Induction Cooker, Infrared Cooker, Microwave Oven, Pressure Cooker, Deep Freezer, Dinner Sets, Flasks, Gas Stove, Bicycle accessories, Duranta Bicycle, Wardrobe, Almirah, RFL Chair, Weighing Scale, RFL Paper Basket.
You also get free delivery for orders over 300 BDT, and the payment process is very easy as they accept any mode of payment. They also have a simple return and refund policy. You can return an item if you're unhappy with it when you receive it. You also have 24 hours to return a product after receiving it. If you call the help desk and complain, the delivery person will come and take the item. Finally, as RFLeShop is a concern of the RFL Group, you are likely to find the latest models and designs of their products here before they are rolled out in physical stores.
They are constantly striving to improve our website and offerings, and will continue to do so in the future.
