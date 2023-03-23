Alternative Pain Treatment Directory Rated in Top 10 of Pain Management Blogs and Websites
Recently Feedspot reviewed thousands of pain managment blogs and websites and the Alternative Pain Treatment Directory was one of their top picks.
I created the Alternative Pain Treatment Directory so pain sufferers would have one place they could go to find everything they need to feel better.”ALBANY, NEW YORK, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Feedspot.com reviewed thousands of pain management blogs and websites and rated the Alternative Pain Treatment Directory #10. Cindy Perlin, LCSW, founder and CEO of the Alternative Pain Treatment Directory stated, "We're honored but not surprised to be independently rated a top pain managment website. We've been producing weekly informative content written by great writers and experts for several years. We're also much more than a blog. We connect our readers to helpful products and alternative pain treatment providers."
— Cindy Perlin, LCSW
Perlin is passionate about helping pain patients find safe and effective treatments. A chronic pain sufferer herself, she reports that it took her many years to find solutions to her multiple chronic pain problems because doctors she consulted didn't know how to help her and didn't offer her any guidance as to where she could find answers. "It's not easy to find comprehensive information on the safest and most effective treatments for pain relief. I created the Alternative Pain Treatment Directory so pain sufferers would have one place they could go to find everything they need to feel better," says Perlin.
Pharmaceuticals have not proven to be an effective solution to chronic pain due to significant and sometimes deadly side effects, limited and short term effects and failure to address the complex roots of chronic pain. Surgical interventions are often performed unnecessarily when less invasive interventions could solve the problem and sometimes make things worse, according to Perlin.
The Alternative Pain Treatment Directory reports on ancient practices that have proven their benefits over thousands of years, such as herbal treatments, yoga, massage and acupuncture, as well as the latest developments in light therapy, electrical stimulation therapies, pulsed magnetic frequency therapies, stem cell therapy, the latest brain science on chronic pain and much more. The website also reports on the latest research on the safety and effectiveness of commonly prescribed pain medications and surgical interventions.
The website also has listings of recommended products for pain management, many of which are not well known. Holistic medicine providers who treat pain patients are also listed on the Directory and can be searched by location and type of service.
"I invite pain patients who are not getting the relief they need to check out the Alternative Pain Treatment Directory. You wil find help there, no matter what pain condition you have or how long you've had it," asserts Perlin.
Perlin is also available for newspaper, radio, TV and podcast interviews. She hopes more people will spread the word about the website. "The Alternative Pain Treatment Directory can reduce suffering and save lives," declares Perlin.
Cindy Perlin
Alternative Pain Treatment Directory
+ +1 518-439-6431
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube