Summer School For Santas: Learn From The Best

So-Cal Summer School For Santas - Christmas Performer Workshops

Join The Christmas Performer Workshops Hosted By Santas of the OC Featuring Santa True Robert Seutter.

Oh, there's no doubt about it: the more Santas I meet personally, the better Santa I become, professionally...” — Santa Tom Hartsfield, FOUNDER of the Real Bearded Santa World

Summer School for Santas: Christmas Performer Workshops Announces SoCal Weekend Of Advanced Training For 50 Professional Clauses

Santas of the OC has announced a summer school for professional Santas, and is all set to host Christmas Performer Workshops, along with more than 50 Clauses from across the country, for a weekend event focused on honing their Holiday skills and sharing pro-tips with one another. The event will take place Aug 12-13 at La Habra, CA.

Renowned actor & character coach Robert "Santa True" Seutter will be headlining the workshops, which will cover a range of topics including storytelling, photo magic tips, improvisation, and maintaining a healthy and authentic Santa image. The workshops will also provide an opportunity for Santas to network with each other and share their experiences in the industry.

"The Christmas Performer Workshops is a unique opportunity for professional Santas to come together and learn from each other," said Robert Seutter. "We'll be covering a range of topics that are essential for any Santa Claus, whether they're just starting out or have been in the industry for years."

The event will also include vendor recommendations featuring products and services specifically designed for performing Santas, such as Holiday-themed books that are easy to use on stage, phone & tablet apps custom-made for storytelling, and Santa-centric photography studios or video services.

"This is a one-of-a-kind event that will bring together the best of the best in the industry," said event organizer, Santa Tim Marsh. "We're excited to provide a space where professional Santas can learn from each other and continue to elevate their craft."

The Christmas Performer Workshops is open to all Santas & Mrs. Clauses, along with other holiday character performers, and registration is required.

For more information, including a detailed schedule of workshops and events, please email us: SANTASoftheOC@gmail.com

About Robert Seutter: Robert Seutter, also known as Santa True, is a professional actor & renowned character coach with nearly 30 years of experience in the industry. He has worked with Santas around the world to help them develop their characters and bring joy to children and adults alike.

Contact: Santa Ric Erwin, SANTAS of the OC / SANTASoftheOC@gmail.com / 909.636.1151