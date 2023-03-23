HL Gibson's New Book REALM Draws Readers Outside a Dangerous 3039 Earth

Futuristic Adventure Paints A Vivid Picture of Loyalty, Love, and Redemption in Parallel Realms
HL Gibson, I'm ready for your next book! Your writing is spectacular! Finished Realm in 4 days, couldn't put it down!”
— Reader from Akron, OH
HARTVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author HL Gibson announces the release of her first book, REALM. Published by BookBaby under the Bezalel Media Imprint, the book is a tale of shattered paradigms and alternate realities that explores the essence of faith, life, and death occurring in parallel worlds with different timelines.
REALM takes place in 3039. The planet Earth is dying. Pollution has corrupted the atmosphere, making life capable only inside bio-domes, where crime runs rampant. Amid this despair and devastation, Rogue, a smuggler and gambler who was orphaned as a child, is struggling to earn enough gold coin to buy his way off Earth for life in an off-world colony.
Raine is a young, optimistic Global Enforcement Agent trying to save the world one person at a time while working for the most corrupt organization on Earth. When Raine specifically targets Rogue’s smuggling operation for a takedown, she initiates a dance of pursuit and escape that conceals a deeper attachment neither is willing to admit.
“REALM is a fast-paced adventure that follows Rogue’s story but also those of the peripheral characters, whose own unique set of problems are intricately woven into the tapestry of his journey,” Gibson explains. “Every scene within the narrative is an opportunity to not only examine an individual character’s motivation, actions, and outcome but to observe oneself within the tale.”
REALM by HL Gibson
Fiction: Christian/Futuristic
Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 346 pages | ISBN 9781667892054
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 346 pages | ISBN 9781667886367
E-Book | 346 pages | ISBN 9781667886374 Available on BookBaby, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon
About the Author
HL Gibson, a native Ohioan, is a lifelong lover of books and storytelling. She credits her mother for instilling her passion for reading, which led her to cultivate a vivid imagination as a writer and inspired her to finally put her stories on the page. As a member of the Beth Tikkun Messianic Fellowship, her faith plays a significant role in crafting her fiction. HL has a vast and growing personal library, loves tea and classical music, and is a self-proclaimed bourbon snob. She is married with one son and five high-maintenance cats.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.