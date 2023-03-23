The BookFest® Creates Strategic Alliances with Literary Brands and Will Make Special Bellwether Announcement
The BookFest Spring 2023 invites readers, writers, and the literary community to discover exclusive offers and unique opportunities April 1st and 2nd.
The BookFest continues to grow with so many fabulous brands, literary organizations, and people joining in the festivities in a multitude of ways.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The BookFest® returns for its 7th biannual virtual event on April 1st and 2nd, 2023, with the support of many literary brands through strategic alliances and sponsorships. Plus, a special announcement will be made regarding The BookFest Bellwethers. This new coterie of supporters is part advisory panel, part patrons, and part elite body of thought-leaders—more will be revealed during The BookFest Spring 2023. Booklovers, readers, writers, and members of the literary community are invited to watch and participate in this season’s bookish adventure to discover more.
— Desireé Duffy, The Bookfest Founder
The BookFest Founder Desireé Duffy says, “The BookFest continues to grow with so many fabulous brands, literary organizations and people joining in the festivities in a multitude of ways. It creates a win-win experience because book lovers discover new books and brands, writers find new resources, and literary brands and organizations connect with new supporters. Oh, and I can’t wait to tell everyone about the BookFest Bellwethers at The BookFest Spring 2023.”
Bookinfluencers returns as a presenting sponsor for The BookFest Spring 2023. The company connects literary influencers around the world with new books and authors.
A new BookFest strategic alliance is with Relatable Media, the parent company of The Relatable Voice Magazine, which will provide a Special BookFest Edition of its April Issue. The collector’s item includes articles written by BookFest authors, highlights of The BookFest Awards, The BookFest #TBR List, a look behind the scenes of The BookFest, and much more.
Lucia Matuonto, Founder of Relatable Media, says, “It is an honor to collaborate with The BookFest and bring this special issue to BookFest fans and members of the reading and writing community.”
Top Shelf Magazine, The Author’s Porch Magazine, and MyStar95.com contribute once again to The BookFest as media supporters. These firms help promote The BookFest to their audiences as well as offer programming assistance and other support through their networks.
The BookFest is renowned for the Big Bundle of Books Giveaway and the Children’s Book Giveaway. The prize packs include books from authors participating in The BookFest as well as from children’s book authors who submitted through The BookFest Awards. Providing additional prizes are Slumberkins and Saddleback Leather Co.
Slumberkins is an emotional learning brand on a mission to empower children to be caring, confident, and resilient. The “Let’s Have a Garden Party” set, which includes several books and super-soft toy kins and minis, is part of the prize package.
Saddleback Leather Co. provides a $100 gift card in the Big Bundle of Books Grand Prize Giveaway. The company creates high-quality leather products, and the gift card can go toward a book bag or product of the winner’s choice.
Authors contributing books for the giveaway include Jonathan Maberry and Tosca Lee who are providing signed copies of their latest books. Randi Braun; Virginia Fox; Rebecca Inch-Partridge; Steven Joseph; Kelly Anne Manuel; Mark J. Rose; E.A. Smiroldo; Sara Winokur, as well as beach book bags and prizes from Books That Make You, are also included. The giveaways are open to entries until Saturday evening of every BookFest. Winners are announced at the conclusion of the Live Author Chats.
The BookFest Virtual Gift Bag is sent to BookFesters at the end of day on Sunday. It contains special offers and downloadable items from brands and authors including: The Author’s Leverage; Author’s Porch Magazine; Bedside Reading; Book Award Pro; Valerie Fentress, Deborah Herman; IWOSC; Literary Agent Andy Ross; Russell Nohelty and Wannabe Press; Relatable Voice Magazine, and others. People can become a BookFester and receive the Virtual Gift Bag for free by signing up for email alerts. They will also receive news and updates about The BookFest and become part of a growing online bookish community.
The BookFest Spring 2023 and past BookFest events are supported by an expanding family of literary brands and organizations, including: The Author’s Leverage; Book Award Pro; Book Publicists of Southern California; Book Riot; Boss Girl Raye Mitchell; Every Library; Horror Writers Association (HWA); Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA); Independent Writers of Southern California (IWOSC); Just Us Books; Invouq; Open Door Publications; Owlcrate; Rise Brewing Company; Skeptics Society; TV Guestpert; Vertikal Alliance International; Vogue Translations; Wannabe Press; Women’s National Book Association; Writers & Publishers Network and many others. These organizations help to make every BookFest a success and help ensure that attendees have access to the best and most innovative ideas and insights in the world of books and publishing. To see all current and past sponsors and supporters, visit their Virtual Booths and Speaker Pages on The BookFest website.
The BookFest hosts authors, literary experts, and speakers participating in Panel Discussions, Conversations, Special Segments and Live Author Chats. It streams online and is an always free-to-attend two-day event. Attendees of The BookFest Spring 2023 can expect to hear from an impressive lineup of speakers and special guests, including: Tashena Anderson; Glenda Benevides; Randi Braun; Charles Breakfield; Rox Burkey; Robin Currie; Melinda Curtis; Danièle Cybulskie; Rich Davis; Valerie Fentress; Sheila H. Forman; Beth Freely; Virginia Fox; Deborah Herman; Jeffrey Herman; Rebecca Inch-Partridge; Hannah Jacobson; Steven Joseph; Lisa Diane Kastner; Dianne Lake; Tosca Lee; Dr. Roger Leslie; CJ Ives Lopez; Jonathan Maberry; Kelly Anne Manuel; Lucia Matuonto; Chelsea McKenna; Doug McIntyre; Dr. Raye Mitchell; Tawny Molina; Donalee Moulton; Russell Nohelty; Nzondi; Aimee Ravichandran; Mark J. Rose; Steven Sanchez; Lori H. Schwartz; Gavin Seah; Flo Selfman; EA Smiroldo; Parchelle Tashi; Dennis E. Taylor; Edo van Belkom; Sara Winokur; Gary Young and more. These speakers bring diverse perspectives on writing, publishing, marketing, and technology, and will share their expertise with attendees. Additional names may be added, and the speaker lineup is subject to change.
The full schedule can be found on The BookFest Website. Visitors can find the livestream linked on the home page on the day of the event. As well, it will stream through the Books That Make You Channel on YouTube and The BookFest Facebook Page. Hashtags #TheBookFest and #TheBookFestSpring2023 are also being used to spread the word.
The BookFest is produced by Black Château Enterprises and presented in part by Books That Make You.
ABOUT THE BOOKFEST®
The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events and produces vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read, and those who love to write. It launched May 2020 at a time when lockdown forced many live events to be cancelled. Free to attend, the biannual event happens in the spring and fall, and streams panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award winner, The BookFest has recognitions from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, which has included: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; Robert G. Diforio; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, who is the founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.
Desiree Duffy
Black Chateau
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram