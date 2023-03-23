Pop Culture Queens Reign at TEXStyle 2023
Game of Thrones inspired the project of Lucy Flanagan, Bethany College Hurstville, winner of the Embroiderers' Guild NSW Excellence Award. Photo: Grey Photography. Phong Lam and Annie Nguyen - Principal Photographer.
‘Katniss’ dress by Lucy Barden, Barker College, winner of the S&S Creativity Unlimited Award. Photo: Grey Photography. Phong Lam and Annie Nguyen - Principal Photographer.
Some of the most powerful female characters in modern storytelling have inspired prize winning projects by top students in the TEXStyle 2023 exhibition.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ALERT
Issued: 23 March 2023 (for immediate release)
Prize winners announced
The elaborate embellishments and harsh lines of costumes worn by ruthless Queen Cersei in TV juggernaut Game of Thrones were adopted by Lucy Flanagan from Bethany College, Hurstville when creating her immaculately tailored frock coat. Featuring a dazzlingly ornate neckpiece of gold embroidery and beading, the rich materials and extreme, almost architectural structure was designed to communicate the power and wealth of Cersei’s persona. Winning the Embroiderers’ Guild NSW Excellence Award for her creation, Flanagan says, “I think the embroidery actually made the outfit because it attracts the eye, especially when it glistens in the sun because of the gold colour against the black.”
A homage to Katniss Everdeen, queen of the resistance in the Hunger Games and known in equal measure for her archery skills and showstopper gowns, is another highlight of TEXStyle 2023. Lucy Barden from Barker College won the S&S Creativity Unlimited Award for her tribute - a spectacular corseted dress featuring flaming wings and a discreet ‘Mockingjay’ symbol for sharp-eyed fans.
Other memorable royals referenced in the exhibition include Queen Ravenna, Snow White’s evil stepmother, and Shakespeare’s Titania, Queen of the Fairies from A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
TEXStyle is the annual showcase of outstanding Major Textiles Projects produced for the Higher School Certificate (HSC) examination in Textiles and Design. The work of 37 students, chosen from over 1,495 submitted across New South Wales for the 2022 HSC, are featured in the exhibition at Gallery76, Sydney’s only space dedicated to textile and fibre art.
Twelve TEXStyle 2023 prize winners have been announced, recognising creativity and innovation, as well as exceptional skill in embroidery, sewing and knitting. The full list of winners, along with photos, are available.
“It’s fascinating to see how the students have reimagined some of popular culture’s most iconic fearless females. As their generation continues to push for gender equality, the prize-winning exhibits from these young women show them celebrating female strength, including some characters who use it in a dubious manner, and conveying it through expertly designed and constructed textile pieces,” says Catherine Gibson, Manager, Gallery76.
For students considering Textiles and Design for their HSC, Flanagan encourages them to pursue the subject, as it provides a release from the books. She says it was one of her favourite things during her final year of school and believes that her success can be attributed to choosing to focus on something she loves.
TEXStyle is coordinated by the volunteers of the Technology Educators Association (TEA NSW), a non-profit organisation which advocates for and supports Technology teachers and students across the state.
TEXSTYLE 2023 EXHIBITION
Dates: 5 March – 28 April 2023
Address: Gallery76, 76 Queen Street, Concord West, NSW, 2138
Hours: Weekdays 9-4 / Weekends 10-2
Entry: Free
SCHOOL EXCURSIONS
Self-guided visits available to high school groups until 6 April for $10 per student. Bookings: ptcnsw.eventsair.com/texstyle-2023/texstyle2023
VIRTUAL EXHIBITION
An online version of TEXStyle features high quality 3D photos of exhibits. It provides a valuable free resource for teachers to embed within their teaching programs and students to access at any time. The 2023 virtual exhibition is due to be uploaded to the TEXStyle website in May 2023. texstyle-exhibition.com.au
ABOUT:
The TEXStyle Exhibition is an annual showcase of exemplary Major Textiles Projects from the Higher School Certificate. For the Textiles and Design HSC Course, the Major Textiles Project is worth 50% of the HSC Mark. The TEXStyle Exhibition provides opportunities for students and teachers to engage with exemplary work samples and promotes textiles to the wider community. texstyle-exhibition.com.au
Technology Educators Association (TEANSW) is a not-for-profit association run by full-time educators who volunteer their time to advocate for and support Technology teachers and students. teansw.com
Gallery76 is Sydney’s only space dedicated to textile and fibre art. It is run by the Embroiderers’ Guild NSW, a non-profit body based in a bright, contemporary facility in Sydney’s inner west.
Catherine Gibson
Gallery76
+61 403 230 768
galleries@embroiderersguildnsw.org.au
