LAFW: The Black Tape Project Sends Models Down Runway Dressed in Nothing but Tape

The Black Tape Project Hits LAFW In Nothing But Tape

The controversial Black Tape Project sent models down the runway completely naked with thin strips of tape and chains covering their bodies.

I want to show you what I am capable of when I focus all my pain and energy in one direction.” — Drakhan Blackheart

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- THE BLACK TAPE PROJECT HITS LA FASHION WEEK

Los Angeles, CA – 3/20/23 – The Black Tape Project was thrilled to have participated in this year's LA Fashion Week. The unique and controversial fashion brand showcased its latest collection, featuring an array of avant-garde designs that embodied the brand's signature style.

The fashion show, which took place on March 18 at the A.G. Bartlett Building in LA, was a breathtaking spectacle, with models strutting down the runway in entirely nude except for a few thin strips of tape and chains. The Black Tape Project is very controversial and has captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders alike. The collection drew inspiration from the brand’s designer Drakhan Blackheart, suffering physical and emotional trauma which led him to change his name.

"I broke both of my legs trying to a girl," said Blackheart when speaking on his inspiration for the show. "She abandoned me and Joel just couldn’t take it. So I destroyed him.” Drakhan Blackheart, formally Joel Alvarez, changed his name on stage at his last Black Tape show at NYFW last month.

The show drew a large audience, including industry professionals, fashion bloggers, and influencers, as well as celebrities and other notable figures. The show started with a dramatic prerecorded monologue and montage in which Drakhan describes his heartbreak and its expression in the show. Attendees also enjoyed an immersive experience, with music, lighting, and other elements designed to complement the collection and enhance the overall atmosphere.

