Real Audiences and ESIC Business & Marketing School - Programmatic session

Programmatic session for the media planning course of the Master in Digital Marketing

MADRID, SPAIN, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Audiences ( www.realaudiences.com ), the global DSP (Demand Side Platform) Adtech innovator, today is pleased to announce its collaboration with ESIC Business & Marketing School ( www.esic.edu ) as special guest for the Digital media planning course of the Master in Digital Marketing.

In the special session about Programmatic with Real Audiences, students will have the possibility to understand and create programmatic campaigns to turn data into business value and get certificated to operate a world class DSP as traders. This important milestone to introduce programmatic advertising course for future traders into the academic landscape.

ESIC highly accurate vision to add quality skills for students and professionals, comes at the right time while global programmatic advertising continues to grow in European markets, Alex Carles, Operations Director for Real Audiences says.

Programmatic advertising’s ever-growing presence in Spain continues to change the way digital media is bought and sold.

In 2023, it was estimated that programmatic accounted for 80% + of all digital display ad spend and that number is expected to continue to rise. In the United States, programmatic represents already 91% of the digital display advertising. The Increasing adoption of in-housing programmatic trading desks, machine learning based technologies and continued focus on data privacy and transparency will lead media agencies and brands to gather powerful customer data for better marketing decisions. Programmatic advertising will continue to evolve and grow in 2023, providing brands with new opportunities to reach target audiences in a more effective and efficient way, while taking data privacy and transparency into account. Understanding how it works and the exploiting the potential is an differential factor.

About ESIC: ESIC Business and Marketing School, is a leading business school in Spain with more than 55 years' experience training business and marketing professionals. We maintain a direct relationship with industry so that we can offer practical and academic training that meets the needs of the labour market.

About Real Audiences: Real Audiences, Ad tech RTB (Real Time Bidding) technology company it's a global DSP, serving mobile ads in 44 countries across four continents and delivering nearly 10 billion ad impressions on a monthly basis and thousands of brand campaigns for 800 media agencies clients such as GroupM, Mindshare, Mediacom, Wavemaker, TBWA, Ogilvy, etc.