Pacific Component Xchange Supports the U.S. Military Global Mission Supplying the KC-46 Program
Small Business is a Key Supplier for Commercial and Defense Aerospace
It always gives me goosebumps. Every time.”HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Component Xchange is one of 650 U.S. suppliers across more than 40 states that contribute to building the world’s most advanced aerial refueler. These small businesses combine to employ more than 37,000 American workers. Thirty years after setting the PCX dream in motion, CEO Gilles Aouizerat’s small business is a crucial commercial and defense aerospace supplier, including Boeing’s KC-46 program. The company provides fasteners for the KC-46A Pegasus and ground support equipment.
— Gilles Aouizerat
People come to PCX when concerned with long lead times and obsolescence challenges, scared to receive bad parts from the open market, frustrated by the de-commits and non-deliveries from factories, or are simply upset by rising costs. Aouizerat and PCX pride themselves in quality inspection processes. “By understanding that a part we supply can impact somebody in the field, in a life-or-death situation, is viscerally impactful, and we communicate that all the time.”
Built to meet the U.S. Air Force's and allies' requirements for the full spectrum of missions, the combat-ready KC-46 Pegasus air refueling plane delivers proven multi-mission capabilities today and continues to evolve to meet the needs of tomorrow. The U.S. Air Force approves the KC-46A tanker for global deployments, including combat operations. With more in service globally than any tanker except the Boeing-built KC-135, the KC-46A is delivering fuel, data, and multi-mission capability for the U.S. and allies around the globe. The KC-46A is the only tanker to meet the stringent Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Air Force airworthiness and performance requirements. It operationally supports the highest-priority missions, including providing presidential support and performing real-world operations.
Learn more about PCX becoming part of our nation’s history in our recent video!
