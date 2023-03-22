Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,389 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,108 in the last 365 days.

Craig Mountain WMA video series: Forest health part III- Wildlife screen

During the forest health operation planning process, a lot of consideration is taken into account to benefit wildlife species. This video shows a meadow that provides a significant amount of wildlife value. In order to provide some security for wildlife species, a ban of trees were left alongside the road to create a buffer strip for a visual and sound obstruction between the road and meadow.  

You just read:

Craig Mountain WMA video series: Forest health part III- Wildlife screen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more