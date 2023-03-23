AutoGrid Partners with Encycle to Extend Utility-Scale Virtual Power Plants Using Swarm Logic® for Grid Modernization

Encycle Corporation - Intelligent Buildings Made Easy
AutoGrid Partners with Encycle to Extend Utility-Scale Virtual Power Plants Using Swarm Logic® Technology for Grid Modernization
Encycle announces collaboration with AutoGrid, an industry-leading VPP provider, to launch one of several VPP projects with Swarm Logic® cloud-based solution.
Encycle’s strategic partnership with AutoGrid will allow more customers to take advantage of demand response programs and help move us closer to realizing Encycle’s vision of a sustainable future”
— Steve Kiziuk, Encycle President
SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Encycle Corporation – a data-driven technology company that offers robust energy management capabilities for both C&I customers and utilities – is pleased to announce their collaboration with AutoGrid, an industry-leading Virtual Power Plant (VPP) provider, to launch one of several VPP projects with Swarm Logic® cloud-based solution. The initial VPP project supports a demand side management program to reduce HVAC electric demand in the Pacific Northwest.
AutoGrid will leverage its VPP platform in conjunction with Encycle’s Swarm Logic technology, which integrates seamlessly with compatible smart thermostats or existing building automation systems (BAS), to provide a comprehensive and scalable dispatch solution for both heating and cooling. Swarm Logic not only enables Automated Demand Response through OpenADR, but also strives to reduce HVAC electric demand and consumption 24/7 without impacting occupant comfort. Through this comprehensive Demand Response program, utility providers can delay costly expansions of existing infrastructure via transmission and distribution projects and responsibly modernize their infrastructure over the coming years without taking on substantial upfront costs, thus saving rate payers a substantial amount of money.
“For more than a decade, AutoGrid has been connecting distributed energy resources located at commercial & industrial (C&I) sites to our virtual power plants. Our new partnership with Encycle further extends our reach in the C&I sector,” said Ruben Llanes, AutoGrid CEO.
“Encycle’s focus is helping multi-site commercial and industrial companies dramatically improve the efficiency of their HVAC systems by deploying Swarm Logic artificial intelligence-based services. Encycle’s strategic partnership with AutoGrid will allow more customers to take advantage of demand response programs,” said Steve Kiziuk, Encycle President. “Great partners like AutoGrid help move us closer to realizing Encycle’s vision of a sustainable future,” explained Kiziuk.
About AutoGrid:
AutoGrid is committed to accelerating access to sustainable energy in order to combat the climate crisis. AutoGrid’s AI-driven software makes electric vehicles, batteries, roof-top solar, utility-scale wind and other distributed energy resources (DERs) smarter. By enabling prediction, optimization, and real-time control of millions of energy assets at an unprecedented scale, AutoGrid is making the vision of a decentralized, decarbonized, and democratized new energy world a reality. With over a decade of pioneering experience across the globe, AutoGrid offers fleet owners, energy-as-a-service companies, renewable project developers, utilities, and electricity retailers the ability to build, own, operate, and participate in intelligent and scalable Virtual Power Plants (VPPs) enabling them to disrupt the dependency on fossil-fuel based energy. The AutoGrid Flex™ platform is managing over 6,000 MW of VPPs in 17 countries.
About Encycle:
Encycle is a data-driven technology company that is transforming energy management for multi-site commercial and industrial companies. The company leverages the power of artificial intelligence in its patented cloud-based technology to lower its clients’ electric costs, maximize energy efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. Companies using Swarm Logic® routinely reduce HVAC electric costs and consumption by 10%-30% with little or no capital investment.
For more information about Encycle, visit www.encycle.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.
