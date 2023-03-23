New York Festivals Radio Awards Announces 2023 Shortlist
Captivating audio entries created by storytellers from around the world were judged online by NYF’s Radio Awards Grand Jury to determine the 2023 Shortlist. Shortlisted entries include audiobooks, podcasts, dramas, documentaries, breaking news coverage, entertainment, and music specials from radio stations, networks, prominent production companies and independent producers.
For 2023, Podcasts dominated the Shortlist with the Grand Jury advancing 105 Podcast entries to the next round. Podcasts engaged listeners with entries in multiple categories including Drama, Comedy, Sports, Entertainment, Series, Technology, News Business, and Social Justice.
Shortlisted Podcast entries include “Pink Card” and “A Streetball Mixtape” for ESPN, “You, Me and the Big C: Putting the Can in Cancer” BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds, “Post Reports” The Washington Post, ”Start Here” ABC News, “Abortion: The Body Politic, with Katie Couric“ iHeart Media, “The Take” Al Jazeera English Online, “The Big Take” Bloomberg Podcasts, “The Cruelty - A Child Unclaimed” BBC Scotland Productions, “Mother Country Radicals” Crooked Media, “The Outlaw Ocean Podcast” The Outlaw Ocean Project, “The Children in the Pictures” LiSTNR, “Bhaskar Bose” MnM Talkies, “Obscene: The Dublin Scandal” BBC Studios, “Immersion Rwanda” Radio-Canada, “The German Energy Dilemma” Deutsche Welle (DW), ”Please Protect Abraham” Whistledown, “Grey Areas with Petra Bagust” CBA Trust (Christian Broadcasting Association), “The Commune” Stuff, “The Last Cup/La última copa, National Public Radio, “Inside Ghosts” Bafflegab Productions “Ukraine War Diaries” Sky News, “Deepest Dive: The Search for MH370” Whistledown, and “Redacted Lives” Redacted Lives.
Audio Books advanced, Shortlisted entries include “Bombs on Aunt Dainty,” “Menopausing,” “Her Majesty’s Royal Coven,” and “Meanwhile Back on Earth” HarperCollins Publishers, “A Private Spy: The Letters of John le Carré 1945-2020,” and “Manorism,” Penguin Random House UK, “And They Lived...” Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, “Dorikithene Donga” Entertainment Network India Limited, “Là où je me terre (My Place of Refuge)” Radio-Canada, “What if Ganda had run away?” Radio Grenouille, “The Night Raven” Swedish Educational Broadcasting Company, and “Never To Return - By Jack Cartwright” Graham Mack.
Documentaries were in the spotlight engaging listeners with riveting stories and unique points of view. Entries advancing include “Burn Wild” BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds, “Genias in Music: La Lupe” Futuro Media Group, “Fungi: The New Frontier” Loftus Media, “Powerplay: The House of Sepp Blatter” Whistledown, “Falsely Accused” Clare FM, “Bible John: Creation of A Serial Killer” BBC Scotland Productions, “Like a reed in the wind” ORF - Austrian Broadcasting Corporation, “The Rise Of LGBT+ Football Fan Groups” Virgin Radio UK, “The CCP Owns Your Womb - Tragedies of China’s Birth Control Policy “ Radio Free Asia, “Al Jazeera Investigates - The Labour Files - The Rise EP 1” Aljazeera Media Network, “The Forgotten Mammal of Dokdo: Kangchi” Seoul Media Foundation TBS, “Moment of Truth” Folding Pocket Productions, and “London 2012: From Wasteland to Gold Rush” Curtains For Radio Ltd.
Breaking news, feature and investigative reports captured events and provocative topics unfolding on the world stage. Shortlisted entries include “Ukraine Coverage” Al Jazeera English Online, “The Queen has died.” Spoken Media Australia, “The First Interview with Lionel Messi as World Champion” Urbana Play 104.3, “CBC RADIO NEWS: The World at Six - The Face of Hunger” CBC, “Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Finding Freedom” BBC Radio 4, “The Dylan Down Run” Hot 1027, “Cristina Convicted. Ten Days That Shook Argentina” Radio Mitre, “Teenage Suicide. We have to talk about it” National Radio from Argentine The Public Radio, “Powerplay: The House of Sepp Blatter” Whistledown, and “Blade Running Victoriously through Life” Music Broadcast Limited.
Entertainment captured the attention of viewers of all ages. Shortlisted entries include “Paul McCartney Tug Of War Track-By-Track Album Special on The Beatles Channel” SiriusXM, “Bono on Q with Tom Power” CBC Radio and Audio, “The Graham Norton Radio Show” Virgin Radio UK, “Rob Beckett” TBI Media, “Ka Pō Ka Ao - Rob Ruha and the Auckland Philharmonia” Radio New Zealand, “Love Pants: Ian Dury and Jane Horrocks” The Foghorn Company, “Noise” Unusual Productions, “JAZZ.FM91's Oscar Peterson Day” Jazz.FM91, “Mavgeeks Track Santa” BFBS, “21st Century Folk” 7digital Creative, “Radio Monkey's Sound Calendar” Sveriges Radio, “Cool Skool Sketch Show” Unusual Productions, “Cereal” RTÉ Radio 1, and “The History of Rock 'N' Roll” Reserve Productions, LLC.
Entertainment Mini-Series Shortlisted include “Quite a Queer Conversation” Virgin Radio UK and “Carte blanche à Philippe-Audrey Larrue Saint-Jacques” Radio-Canada.
New for 2023, the National Press Club Award will go to the highest scoring entry in these news program categories: Best Coverage Of Breaking News Story, Best Coverage Of Ongoing News Story, Best Nonfiction Series and News Podcast. The winner will be announced during the New York Festivals 2023 Storytellers Gala virtual event on April 18th.
The New York Festivals Radio Awards 65-year legacy provides a showcase to celebrate world-class storytellers from around the globe. Since 1957 the competition has celebrated innovation and excellence in broadcast audio content across all genres and platforms keeping pace with industry developments and global trends.
All Entries in the 2023 competition were screened online by NYF’s Radio Awards international Grand Jury of 200+ producers, directors, writers, and other creative media professionals from around the globe and judged on the following set of criteria: production values, creativity, content presentation, direction, writing, achievement of purpose and audience suitability.
Award-winning entries will be announced during the New York Festivals 2023 Storytellers Gala virtual event on April 18th. All winners will be showcased on the Radio Awards winners gallery.
To view the 2023 NYF Radio Award Shortlist, visit: https://radio.newyorkfestivals.com/
