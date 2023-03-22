Correction: VSP BCI Troop B East – Westminster / Death investigation involving inmate

Romeo Reome was treated early Tuesday morning, March 21, 2023, at Springfield Hospital. The day was incorrect in a previous version of this release and has been updated below.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B2002028

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B East – Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 3:43 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility, Springfield, Vermont

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation

VICTIM: Romeo Reome III

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a man who had been jailed at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. Romeo Reome III, 53, of Brattleboro was found unresponsive in his cell after prison staff were alerted by Reome's cellmate during a routine check at 2:39 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Prison staff provided emergency medical care and called first responders to the prison. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and Reome was pronounced dead at 3:19 a.m.

Following standard procedure, the Department of Corrections notified the Vermont State Police of Reome's death at 3:43 a.m. Wednesday, and a detective responded to Southern State to perform a death investigation. Preliminary information obtained by VSP indicates Reome had numerous health problems and was treated early Tuesday morning at Springfield Hospital before being returned to the prison. An autopsy will be performed at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.

Reome had been in custody since Aug. 15, 2022, on a sentence of 6-8 years for aggravated assault.

No additional information is currently available. The investigation is ongoing, and the Vermont State Police will provide updates when possible. Further questions should be directed to the Department of Corrections.

