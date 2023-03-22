Timeless Elegance and Ultimate Luxury, DC Singh's Designs Are Priceless

Didar Singh Chalana aka DC Singh, founder of Edinburgh Cashmere, is proud to announce the launch of their new range of luxury accessories - pure lambswool and cashmere scarves. Established in 2008, Edinburgh Cashmere, the UK's premier manufacturer and retailer of lambswool and cashmere scarves, stoles, capes and blankets, has made a lasting impression on the world of fashion. The brand has been featured in some of the most prestigious fashion magazines such as GQTM, VogueTM, TatlerTM and GraziaTM multiple times. Its popularity is evident in its global reach, with customers from countries like Italy, the UK, Japan, France, and even the UAE.

The key to Edinburgh Cashmere’s success lies in its impeccable craftsmanship and commitment to quality materials; all sourced from sustainable farms that prioritise ethically produced goods. This unique combination of style, attention to detail and sustainability has earned Edinburgh Cashmere a loyal fan base among those who appreciate luxury apparel and accessories around the globe.

Edinburgh Cashmere boasts a wide range of items for every season - from smart menswear and womenswear collections perfect for summer days to sumptuous woollen creations like scarves, stoles and capes designed to provide both warmth and style during winter. Every design is imbued with an unmistakable sense of Scottish heritage; colours inspired by fashion and patterns that capture the essence of Scotland are just some of their signature touches.

Furthermore, DC Singh emphasises a timeless approach when it comes to creating products for Edinburgh Cashmere. The idea behind this ethos is that each item should remain fashionable for years rather than fade away after one season - making them perfect investment pieces that will never go out of style.

With its exquisite designs and sustainable practices, Edinburgh Cashmere continues to make waves in the fashion industry while staying true to its roots as a Scottish brand.

To learn more about Didar Chalana Singh and Edinburgh Cashmere, visit: www.edinburghcashmere.co.uk.

