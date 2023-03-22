Ivaylo Angelov, a prominent economist based in New York, has made a major impact on the economic community with his bold predictions of bank defaults and large amounts of deposit withdrawals.

In December, he warned that the economic environment was in distress similar to the 2008 financial crisis and that many institutions, including banks, would suffer from additional rate hikes that could lead to defaults on their loan obligations and a potential wave of withdrawals.

Angelov's keen insights and foresight have made him a leading authority on macroeconomics. He is currently working on a patent for a new macroeconomic model that could revolutionize the way the Federal Reserve measures inflation. The model would accurately predict the real level of inflation and recommend policy measures that should be taken to mitigate its impact.

Angelov's expertise in economics is reflected in his numerous published works. He is the author of several economic papers that have been well-received in the academic community. One of his works was just presented at Economic Conferences in Berlin. In light of Angelov's recent predictions and his ongoing work on a revolutionary macroeconomic model, he has become a sought-after expert in the economic community. His insights and recommendations are highly valued by investors, policymakers, and financial institutions alike.

It is truly extraordinary how Ivaylo was able accurately to predict the bank bailout two months prior. Nobody else sees this coming. I bet you wonder what is Ivaylo’s next economic prediction.

Angelov's impact on the world of macroeconomics cannot be overstated. His significant work is sure to shape the future of the economic industry for years to come.

Media Contact

Spanish American Institute

Ivaylo Angelov

New York

United States