Evolve Recovery Center Announces In-Network Contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Contract Provides More Access in MA Communities to Residential Treatment Services and Behavioral Health Facilities

MILLBURY, Mass., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In its continuing effort to render treatment services more accessible and affordable, Evolve Recovery Center is proud to announce that it is now in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross MA"/"BCBS") at its Millbury, MA location. Evolve will now provide in-network substance use disorder treatment services for BCBS customers at its state-of-the-art Massachusetts facility. Its health insurance coverage agreement with Blue Cross MA allows Evolve to further enhance its specialized residential approach for the treatment of alcohol and drug dependency.

"We are excited to partner with Blue Cross MA to make our services more accessible to those in need," said Courtney Carpenter, MA, LMHC, Executive Director of Evolve Recovery Center. "The key point with the in-network contracts is it allows for greater access to services. We have operated in Massachusetts for over a year now and have come to learn of the great need in the local community for both substance abuse and mental health services. In-network contracts undoubtedly allow us a greater reach and opportunity to deliver residential services to a wider population of people who are in desperate need."

Evolve Recovery Center is a leading provider of accredited residential facilities that treat the core mental and behavioral causes of substance use disorders, with four locations across Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. With a team of experienced professionals and state-of-the-art facilities, the Evolve model provides the highest level of care to its clients, and the endorsement of the Blue Cross MA contract enables the company to strengthen its strategic goal of going in-network with more insurers to provide its high-quality services to even more individuals in the state who are seeking residential help with substance use disorders while controlling patient costs.

"At Evolve, we are committed to providing the help and support that individuals in our community need to overcome addiction and build a foundation for lasting recovery. This exciting collaboration with Blue Cross MA now enables us to offer innovative and affordable programs to all their members," continued Ms. Carpenter.

About Evolve Recovery Center/Praesum Health

Evolve is a leading residential treatment center offering evidence-based family-oriented services to help individuals overcome substance use disorders and begin their journey towards recovery.

The Center is part of the behavioral health family of Praesum Healthcare, which began in 2004 with a single Sunrise detox establishment and has expanded to thirty facilities across five states. Praesum Healthcare has provided services to well over 200,000 patients in various stages of the care continuum. Its team has an established business model, expert management, and twenty years of proven success in the behavioral health industry. Accredited by the Joint Commission and licensed and certified in the five states in which it operates, Praesum Healthcare is a strong voice for the recovery community in its treatment leadership.

Evolve Recovery Centers: The four locations across Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, and Massachusetts are accredited residential facilities that treat the core mental and behavioral causes of substance use.

Sunrise Detox Centers: Sunrise Detox is a leading provider of detoxification services, offering medically supervised programs to help individuals overcome addiction and begin their journey towards recovery. The ten locations throughout New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, New York, and Massachusetts offer safe, comfortable medical detox from alcohol, opiates, and most prescription drugs.

The Counseling Centers: The fourteen locations throughout New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, and Georgia offer outpatient treatment for addiction, alcoholism, and co-occurring mental health disorders associated with substance use.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. Bluecross MA is committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, equitable and affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience.

Consistent with its promise to always put its members first, the company is rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality.

