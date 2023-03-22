YMCA offers new free training for fire-protection technicians

CANADA, March 22 - As many as 12 eligible participants will be able to train for jobs as fire-protection technicians in the Lower Mainland through a new $200,000 Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP) project funded by the Province.

“We’re funding skills training so people get good jobs in high-demand industries,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “By investing $200,000 in critical fire-protection technician jobs, we are increasing the number of workers keeping British Columbians safe.”

The YMCA BC and its project partners will deliver the fire-protection technician training. They help people protect their homes against fire through inspections, testing and repair of a variety of fire-alarm systems and equipment, including sprinklers, extinguishers, emergency lights and special hazard systems.

“This funding will provide opportunities for more people in the region to train as fire-protection technicians,” said Kay Sarai, director, employment and skills development, YMCA BC – Greater Vancouver region. “We’re grateful for the generous support from the Province of B.C., and look forward to collaborating with several community partners to prepare graduates for rewarding careers in the industry.”

Participants will receive 11 weeks of employability and occupational skills training, including terminology and language for the fire-protection industry and practical learning exercises for technicians, four weeks on-the-job work experience with local employers, and one week of followup support.

Full-time in-class training started on Monday, March 20, 2023. Anyone interested in finding out more about this or other CEP projects should contact their local WorkBC centre.

This announcement is part of StrongerBC’s Future Ready Plan, which is making education and training more accessible, affordable and relevant to help businesses grow and prepare British Columbians for the jobs of tomorrow.

Quotes:

Andrew Mercier, Minister of State for Workforce Development –

“We’re making training accessible for more people in the region so that they can build better lives for themselves and their families. This training prepares people for stable, successful careers as fire protection technicians.”

Rachna Singh, MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers –

“By providing this targeted training and employment opportunity, we are helping individuals and our local communities. We are giving more people the chance to do an important job that makes us all safer, while also providing a stronger and more prosperous future for their families.”

Quick Facts:

Funding for this project is provided through the Project-Based Labour Market Training stream of the Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP) program and is made possible through the Canada-British Columbia Labour Market Development Agreement.

CEP investments are targeted at projects that support an inclusive economic recovery.

CEP projects support B.C. job seekers’ training and work experience and help businesses and communities address labour market challenges.

Through CEP, the Province invests $15 million annually in communities throughout B.C.

Learn More:

To learn how CEP is helping local communities, visit: www.workbc.ca/Employment-Services/Community-and-Employer-Partnerships.aspx

To learn about how WorkBC can help find British Columbians jobs that are right for them, visit: https://workbc.ca/

To find your local WorkBC centre, visit: https://www.workbc.ca/Employment-Services/WorkBC-Centres/WorkBC-Centres-Listing.aspx

To learn more about the YMCA BC, Fire Protection Technician Training, visit: https://freetrainings.ca/fire-protection-technician-training-pblmt