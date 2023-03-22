Public feedback wanted for Lakes Resiliency Project

CANADA, March 22 - Public feedback is requested to inform the next stage of the Lakes Resiliency Project to create a forest landscape plan, co-developed with First Nations and forest and range licensees.

British Columbians are encouraged to submit their feedback on the draft Current Condition Report through an online questionnaire that is open for public comment until May 12, 2023. Feedback will be considered in the development of a final report.

The draft Current Condition Report examines forest and ecosystem health in the Lakes Timber Supply Area, a 1.5-million-hectare region in north-central British Columbia that consists of several communities, including Burns Lake, Decker Lake, Grassy Plains and Danskin. The report contains the condition of resource values and factors for the area, such as First Nations values, ages and growing stock of trees, as well as the current states of fish, water, wildlife and wetlands.

Public responses to the report will support the creation of the forest landscape plan (FLP), aimed at strengthening healthy ecosystem management, including biodiversity, silviculture, visual management, water and wildlife habitat.

The draft Current Condition Report was written by Forest Ecosystems Solutions and the B.C. government’s subject-matter experts, with input from First Nations, forest licensees and a range representative, as well as the local stakeholder review and input group. A First Nations steering committee was established by the participating First Nations to meaningfully incorporate First Nations values, perspectives and knowledge into all aspects of the Lakes Resiliency Project.

FLPs are a new approach to forest stewardship that prioritizes ecological and cultural values, creates a more resilient forest, reduces wildfire risk and contributes to a competitive forestry sector that supports innovative forestry jobs. FLPs are a part of a comprehensive approach to better care for British Columbia’s forests, including improved old-growth forest management.

The Lakes Resiliency Project is one of four pilot tables in the province, which were established in 2019 following severe wildfires in 2018. These four tables will assist in the design and function of the eight new tables announced by the Province in February 2023, with funding of $25 million.

