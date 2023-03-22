The First Hype Snagger Emerging Technology Summit: Redefining Efficiency and Reshaping the Future

The Hype Snagger Emerging Technology Summit promises to be a thrilling experience that will inspire creativity and innovation. Don't miss out on this extraordinary chance to learn from the very best in the industry! The summit is a must-attend event for a

Hype Snagger First Emerging Technology Summit

Hype Snagger Logo: Hype Snagger is an innovative AI-powered public relations service designed to help businesses build their online presence with personalized and effective PR strategies.

Hype Snagger Logo

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hype Snagger is proud to present the Hype Snagger Emerging Technology Summit, an exceptional event that will take attendees on a journey into the future. With a focus on groundbreaking technologies, cutting-edge trends, and innovative strategies, the summit is poised to redefine efficiency and reshape the world as we know it.

The summit features an impressive lineup of keynote speakers, including Aamar Hussain MSc., David Astoria, Kishore Jethanandani, Jacqueline DeStefano-Tangorra, Kenneth Hellberg, and Sven Patzer. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from some of the best minds in the industry and gain invaluable insights into emerging technologies.

Aamar Hussain MSc., a titan in the field of Data & AI, will provide exceptional insights into the world of artificial intelligence. His visionary expertise and insights have been gleaned from an illustrious career at Microsoft, Google, and other prestigious organizations. Attendees will have the chance to learn from his experience and insights into this rapidly evolving field.

David Astoria, the ingenious Founder & CEO of PRANOS.ai, will offer captivating insights into the future of display technology, entrepreneurship, and what it takes to be a trailblazer in this fast-paced digital age. His experience and expertise in these areas are sure to inspire attendees to pursue their own innovative ideas.

Kishore Jethanandani, MBA, MA, MPhil, an expert in emerging technology and a seasoned futurist, will share his exceptional foresight on the technological advancements that will revolutionize industries across the globe. Attendees can expect to gain invaluable insights into emerging technologies and their impact on various industries.

Jacqueline DeStefano-Tangorra, CPA, a technology consultant and CEO of Omni Business Intelligence Solutions, is an AI enthusiast, Massachusetts Institute of Technology data science student, and best-selling poet. Her unique perspective on augmenting human creativity and emerging biotech will be a highlight of the summit.

Kenneth Hellberg, MBA, a founding account executive at Proceptual, will provide invaluable insights into the future of technology's impact on compliance and hiring processes. Attendees can expect to learn how transformative solutions can benefit people, the planet, and profit.

Sven Patzer, a prodigious entrepreneur, investor, inventor, and influencer, will inspire attendees with his executive acumen and hosting abilities. As the 23-year-old CEO of Hype Snagger and author of the groundbreaking AI book, "Harmonizing with the Future," Sven has taken the literary world by storm. Attendees will have the chance to learn from his visionary ideas and creative approach to artificial intelligence.

"Harmonizing with the Future" offers readers a transformative look into the world of artificial intelligence and its potential to revolutionize industries, businesses, and our everyday lives. Sven's visionary ideas and creative approach have captured the hearts and minds of readers worldwide.

The Hype Snagger Emerging Technology Summit is a rare opportunity to learn from some of the brightest minds in the technology cosmos. The summit will equip attendees with the knowledge and skills to stay ahead of the competition in today's rapidly advancing technology landscape. Attendees can expect to gain invaluable insights into vital compliance issues and evolving regulations. Business Roun

Hype Snagger
Hype Snagger
ceo@sveny.co
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

You just read:

The First Hype Snagger Emerging Technology Summit: Redefining Efficiency and Reshaping the Future

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Hype Snagger
Hype Snagger ceo@sveny.co
Company/Organization
Sven Patzer
2110 Baseline Road
BOULDER, Colorado, 80302
United States
+1 7203463836
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Sveny Corporation is a startup on the cutting edge of artificial intelligence and prompt engineering consulting. By utilizing the latest advances in artificial intelligence and engineering, we are able to unlock maximum potential from each customer project. Our team is highly experienced and provides unique and valuable insight on process optimization and problem solving. The Sveny team also believes in delivering quality customer service and creating long-term relationships with our clients. Our mission is to create a more efficient and secure future through AI-powered engineering. We look forward to taking your ideas and turning them into reality.

More From This Author
The First Hype Snagger Emerging Technology Summit: Redefining Efficiency and Reshaping the Future
23 Year Old Sven Patzer Claims Three #1 Spots on Kindle Bestseller List with New Book, "Harmonizing with the Future"
Sven Patzer Publishes New Book for Young Entrepreneurs: "Lemonade Stand Tycoon: A Simple Guide to Business"
View All Stories From This Author