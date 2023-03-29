Consus Global shortlisted for Best Procurement Consultancy Project award at the World Procurement Awards 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Consus Global, a globally recognized provider of supply chain solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been shortlisted once again for the Procurement Consulting Project category in the World Procurement Awards 2023, with Consus having previously won the award in 2022. The World Procurement Awards, hosted by Procurement Leaders, celebrates the most exceptional individuals, teams, and organizations in procurement, making it one of the most prestigious professional recognition programs in the industry.
"We are deeply honored to be recognized alongside leading procurement organizations once again. As a global procurement consulting organization, we are committed to delivering the highest value to our clients, advancing the field of procurement, and setting a path towards procurement excellence. This accolade is a testament to our incredible team, clients, and leadership" said Saurabh Mehta, Managing Partner, Americas, UK & The Middle East at Consus Global.
The winners will be announced at the awards night gala hosted at the Intercontinental London in May. The awards ceremony will be held immediately after the World Procurement Congress, which connects over 700 senior procurement leaders on this year's theme of 'challenging the status quo.' This year's entrants showcased impressive innovation and passion, raising the bar for procurement excellence and setting the benchmark for the future of the industry.
The judging panel responsible for reviewing the entries is composed of prominent senior procurement executives from esteemed companies such as Starbucks, Heineken, Bank of America, and others. The team at Consus Global is looking forward to participating in the prestigious black-tie event to be held on May 25, 2023, at the Intercontinental London - The O2 and connecting with industry peers, procurement professionals, and other nominees.
ABOUT CONSUS GLOBAL:
Consus Global is a leading procurement and supply chain solutions provider. With a presence in 25 countries and offices in 8 locations, Consus Global has been collaborating with its customers to lead strategy and procurement transformations, digital source-to-pay implementations, spend analytics solutions, and procurement operations.
Consus Global was the recipient of the World’s Best Procurement Consultancy Project award by the World Procurement Leaders Congress in 2022.
