No Need to Stop Gaming to Order MrBeast Burger™

Virtual Dining Concepts and Liifer Technologies team up to allow in-game Ordering, Offer Free Delivery
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Liifer Technologies and Virtual Dining Concepts (ORLANDO, Florida) announced today they are teaming up to allow users to instantly order MrBeast Burger directly within video games.
Liifer’s food ordering app for PC and Xbox consoles now includes all 1,500+ MrBeast Burger locations in the US and Canada and is supported within over 1,000 different video game titles. To kick off the partnership, MrBeast Burger orders through the Liifer™ app will be free of delivery charges for a limited time.
“Gamers don’t want to interrupt a gaming session to fumble about with a separate phone or computer app– they want to order their food instantly without having to stop playing” said Louis-Philippe Ostiguy, Founder and Chief Gaming Officer at Liifer Technologies, “This is a real win for gamers; not only can they now order directly in-game, but they also get free delivery on MrBeast Burger orders as part of this introduction”.
The Liifer™ app and platform uses keyboard hotkeys and controller buttons to instantly bring chosen food menu items to the forefront of most popular game titles, allowing users to place real orders in seconds without stepping away from their game.
“MrBeast Burger is increasingly popular with gamers, especially after MrBeast was included in Epic Game’s Fortnite in December”, said Stephanie Sollers, CEO of Virtual Dining Concepts, “Being able to order MrBeast Burger within Fortnite and other games is the next logical step in making this brand even more accessible to gaming audiences, and it’s an organic integration that works perfectly for our brand.”.
Once an order is placed, Liifer™ automatically finds the cheapest delivery service without adding any additional fees, allowing users to save both time and money while staying focused on their game.
ABOUT LIIFER TECHNOLOGIES
Liifer™ is the world’s first food ordering platform dedicated to gamers, allowing its users to order food without leaving the game. Bringing over 1 million North American restaurant locations to the fingertips of gamers inside more than 1,000 popular game titles on PC and consoles. Liifer™ brings the eating + gaming experience to a whole new level and changes the game when it comes to allowing restaurant brands to reach this captive audience. For more information, please visit https://www.liifer.com
ABOUT VIRTUAL DINING CONCEPTS™
Virtual Dining Concepts is the creator of virtual restaurant brands poised to expand the revenue of independent kitchens. The delivery-only infrastructure, exclusive online platform (with third-party delivery interface), and marketing strategy services guide existing restaurant operators from set-up to inception. Virtual Dining Concepts include celebrity-owned and non-celebrity brands with menus deriving from diverse cuisines. Menus are available for order online through their individual websites, proprietary apps, and most major third-party delivery services. For more information, please visit https://joinvdc.com
