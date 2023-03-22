Aguascalientes, Mexico is Ready for the San Marcos Fair
The 195th edition of "Mexico’s Giant" will have more than two thousand shows and events.AGUASCALIENTES, MEXICO, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The governor of Aguascalientes, Tere Jiménez, presented the general program of the 195th edition of "Mexico’s Giant", the 2023 San Marcos National Fair, which will take place from April 15 to May 7; being the Soumaya Museum in Mexico City, the setting for this event.
With a program that presumes to project Aguascalientes as an international tourism destination, this edition takes a step towards its consolidation as the best in the entire country, thanks to more than 2,000 shows and events of great impact, not only national, but international, scheduled for this year.
Top-level shows are planned for the “Foro de las Estrellas”, where the presence of international artists such as Rod Stewart, Maluma, Black Eyed Peas, Ricky Martin, among others are confirmed, all of them free of charge.
"Many of the best artists and groups of the moment will be in ‘Mexico’s Giant’”, said the governor. She added that, for this edition, Mexico’s fair will have the presence of Spain as a guest country; Guanajuato, as guest State, and Calvillo as guest Municipality, this last one representing the wealth of the municipalities of Aguascalientes.
Arts and culture have an important relevance in the number one fair in Mexico. This 2023, Aguascalientes is the "American Capital of Culture", and will host events such as the Aguascalientes Fine Arts Poetry Award, that celebrates its 55 edition; the National Meeting of Young Arts and the traditional Fair.
Being a family friendly event, it has designed spaces especially for the coexistence of families with activities for boys and girls; while other attractions become a must-see for visitors; the more than 15 sporting events, three of them international, as well as the mandatory tour of San Marcos Island and the Spring Parade, which this year is titled "Mexico’s Giant".
Governor Tere Jiménez made an invitation for everyone to visit this space, which will also have a safe environment for fairgrounds, that this year is expected to register more than 9 million visits, and which will help to reactivate tourism during the weeks in which the most important festival of the state takes place, noting that 80 percent of the events will be free.
Regarding security, "We have deployed an unparalleled operation with 'Blindaje Aguascalientes' strategy, which coordinates the work of the Mexican Army and the National Guard, with local and state police corporations," she commented.
