Minted In Hollywood: A Glamorous Event Hosted by Yoyo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to be dazzled as Yoyo, the well-known entrepreneur, and producer, invites you to the most glamorous event of the year - Minted In Hollywood. The event will occur on March 23, 2023, at the Morgan Stanley Financial Advisor building in Beverly Hills, CA.
Minted In Hollywood is a party like no other, with the purpose of bringing together some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry to network and celebrate the launch traditional entertainment industry with new tech-web3, NFT, AI, and Metaverse. Yoyos' mission is for potential development in the field of technology. The event is set to host 600 people with Stars Collective.
Yoyo, the event initiator, and supervisor of every decision during the planning process, have spared no expense to make Minted In Hollywood an unforgettable experience. The event promises a touch of Hollywood and web3/NFT Industryglitz and glamor, featuring top-notch entertainment, delicious cuisine, and premium drinks. Attendees can expect to meet industry leaders, investors, and other influential personalities in the entertainment world.
When asked about her inspiration for the event, Yoyo stated, "I want to create a platform where creatives and investors can connect and work together to bring amazing projects to life. Minted In Hollywood are a celebration of that connection and a showcase of what can happen when brilliant minds come together."
Minted In Hollywood is sure to be the talk of the town, and attendees can expect to be wowed by the stunning venue, the luxurious decor, and the carefully curated entertainment. As the event is still in progress, Yoyo promises to keep everyone updated as more details are settled.
This is an exclusive invitation and NFT holder-only event.
