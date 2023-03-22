Knee Replacement Devices Market Expected to Reach US$ 12.3 Billion by 2031 | CAGR 3.4% [PDF Version]

Knee Replacement Devices Market 1

Knee Replacement Devices Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). Some of the key players profiled in the study are Aesculap Inc (B Braun Company), Zimmer Biomet, MicroPort Scientific, DePuy Synthes, Medacta, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, CONMED, Exactech, and ConforMis.



Knee replacement devices are medical implants that are used to replace a damaged or worn-out knee joint. Knee replacement surgery is a common procedure for people who suffer from arthritis, osteoarthritis, or other conditions that cause significant pain and limited mobility in the knee.



There are several types of knee replacement devices available, including total knee replacement (TKR) and partial knee replacement (PKR) devices. TKR devices involve replacing the entire knee joint with an artificial joint made of metal and plastic, while PKR devices are used to replace only the damaged portion of the knee joint. Knee replacement devices typically consist of several components, including a femoral component, tibial component, and patellar component.



Knee Replacement Devices Market Statistics: The global Knee Replacement Devices market was valued at $8.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2031.



Knee Replacement Devices Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Knee Replacement Devices Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Knee Replacement Devices research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years.



Marketing Communication and Sales Channel

Marketing Communication and Sales Channel



The segments and sub-section of Knee Replacement Devices market is shown below:

By Procedure Type: Total Knee Replacement, Partial Knee Replacement, Revision Knee Replacement



By Implant Type: Fixed Bearing, Mobile Bearing, Others



By End User: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Aesculap Inc (B Braun Company), Zimmer Biomet, MicroPort Scientific, DePuy Synthes, Medacta, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, CONMED, Exactech, and ConforMis.



Important years considered in the Knee Replacement Devices study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Knee Replacement Devices Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Knee Replacement Devices Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Knee Replacement Devices in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Knee Replacement Devices market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Knee Replacement Devices market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



