Choosing The Right Payment Processor Can Help Auto Dealership Thrive
Automotive Payment Processing
Finding a payment processor that can help a dealership maximize efficiency and reduce costs is important. The right payment processor can help streamline operations, save money on transaction fees, deliver the flexibility to adapt to unique business needs and provide valuable insights into the business’s financial health.
When it comes to finding the right payment processor for auto dealerships, doing research is key. Comparing processors and finding one that fits the most needs, helps to ensure a dealership will thrive.
Choosing the Right Payment Processor
If like most auto dealerships, they're always looking for ways to increase efficiency and reduce costs. To find the right payment processor for a dealership, keep these things in mind.
Flexible Payment Options
A good payment processor will offer a range of payment options, so choose the one that best suits your needs. This includes support for traditional methods like credit cards and checks.
Consider what types of payments will be processed. At a minimum, choose a processor that handles all major credit card brands and debit card payments. Maybe consider newer alternatives like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Affirm.
Technology
A good payment processor will make it easy and fast to receive payments from customers. This can help products or services to customers faster and improve overall customer satisfaction.
Does the dealership need to take payment from service customers who prefer to pay online from a remote location or on the go through their mobile device? The right payment processor will offer the technology to do both.
Advanced terminal options to accept payments are also important. WiFi and Bluetooth-enabled devices, both Apple and Android, make it easy to take payments quickly and almost anywhere at the dealership. Make sure their technology can handle EMV contactless chip specifications as well. This can save time and money by eliminating the need for manual payments and improving customer satisfaction with the process.
Security and Fraud Prevention
A good payment processor will be able to process payments quickly and securely, so the dealership can get the money they need without having to worry about delays or security breaches.
With so much sensitive information being exchanged, choosing a processor with robust security measures in place is important. This includes features that allow for verification and authentication of credit card transactions in advance, shifting all liabilities to the issuing bank. This will help protect the dealer from bad debt losses and chargebacks.
Reduce Costs and Fees
Cost is another important factor to consider when choosing a payment processor for dealerships. While you don’t want to sacrifice quality or security, finding a processor that fits within the budget is important.
Payment processors typically charge fees for their services; some processors are more expensive than others. By doing research and choosing a cost-effective processor, dealers can save money on processing fees and keep more of their hard-earned profits.
There are a variety of pricing models available, so be sure to compare options before making a final decision. Check out newer options that allow for the complete elimination of credit card surcharge processing fees. If going this route, ensure the processor fully complies with Federal, State, and Card Brand surcharge policies.
Customer Support
Also, consider the customer service and support offered by the processor. Ensure they provide access 24/7 in case anything goes wrong. A good payment processor will offer this support so they are always available to help when needed. This includes support for questions about accounts, technical issues, or anything else that might come up.
Detailed Reporting
A good payment processor can also help manage finances more effectively. By providing reporting and analytics tools, they help dealers gain insight into the business’s financial health and make informed decisions about allocating resources.
Consider solutions that allow for multi-department payments for service, parts, body shop, loaner vehicles, and sales. Additionally, offering the ability to easily reconcile all these transactions into summary reporting by department and employee. These types of features can save the controller hours of work each day.
Conclusion
Automotive dealerships are always looking for ways to maximize efficiency and reduce costs. Dealers can improve customer satisfaction, increase operational efficiency, and save time and money by using the right payment processor. The right processor also can provide a secure platform for transactions that is reliable, cost-effective, quick, and easy to use. The right choices will help the auto dealership grow efficiently with peace of mind knowing that all payments will be processed securely.
