CRO:NYX Digital Earns Two Prestigious HubSpot Accreditations

CRO:NYX Digital, a leading HubSpot Solutions Partner in Canada and the Caribbean, is delighted to announce they've earned two exclusive HubSpot Accreditations.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CRO:NYX Digital, one of the leading HubSpot Solutions Partner agencies in Canada and the Caribbean, is delighted to announce that they've earned two exclusive HubSpot Accreditations, one for Platform Enablement and one for HubSpot Onboarding.

While HubSpot certifications are not new, the HubSpot Accreditation program is. In order to earn an accreditation a HubSpot Solutions Partner needs to be Gold, Platinum or Elite tier, have a proven track record of success with complicated and robust client projects using the full range of HubSpot tools, complete a reference check process and complete a robust vetting process to show they stand apart from the pack in delivering top-tier services.

"It's an accomplishment to earn one accreditation and a real show to the proficiency and professionalism of our team at CRO:NYX Digital to have earned two accreditations." ~ Tanya Wigmore, Founder at CRO:NYX Digital

Platform Enablement Accreditation

The HubSpot Platform Enablement Accreditation is a credential that validates the skills and strategic experience required to drive user adoption through delivering customized HubSpot training to large teams and facilitating change management.

In addition to product-specific knowledge, to earn this accreditation, partners need to prove aptitude in providing strategic and operational guidance, data-driven decision-making, training design and classroom management.

HubSpot Onboarding Accreditation

The HubSpot Onboarding Accreditation is a credential that validates the skills and strategic experience required to onboard large enterprise customers onto HubSpot.

In addition to product-specific knowledge, the skills and experience required to earn this accreditation include elements of project and stakeholder management, change management, and professionalism throughout the sales and discovery processes.

Growing Better with HubSpot

CRO:NYX Digital is fully committed to HubSpot's ethos to work with companies to 'Grow Better' by enabling their sales, marketing and customer service teams to have the tools and training they need to succeed.

