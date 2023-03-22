Accounting Today Recognizes Duffy Kruspodin as a 2023 Regional Leader and Firm to Watch

DK has been named as one of Accounting Today's 2023 Regional Leaders in the West

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout its over 30-year history, Southern California based Duffy Kruspodin LLP has grown steadily through its commitment to teamwork, enduring client relationships and strategic growth. Now, these efforts have been recognized by Accounting Today which has named DK one of its Top Firms in the Western U.S. Region and a Firm to Watch for 2023. This is the first time DK has been recognized in both categories and it was one of only two firms in California to be acknowledged as a Firm to Watch.

“Our firm has continued to develop and progress over the last year, and we are honored to be recognized as a top public accounting firm by Accounting Today,” said the firm’s Managing Partner, Mark Kruspodin. “I am not only proud of our accomplishments, but also of everything that we stand for as a firm. It is our distinctive culture of integrity, respect, trust, care for one another, collaboration, and continued desire to improve while recognizing that we are not perfect that makes us so unique and so well-positioned for continued growth and success, both collectively and individually.”

As part of the firm’s investment in its people, the firm recently announced four partner promotions and has strengthened its expertise in Business Valuation, CAS and Wealth Management.

DK is truly excited about the road ahead as the firm continues to focus on adapting to market changes, and the subsequent evolution of client needs, through targeted and strategic growth as well as continuous industry and service specialization. DK professionals strive to be our clients’ true business partners—guiding them throughout their journey.

About Accounting Today

Accounting Today is the leading information resource for public accountants – serving the community of professionals who provide tax preparation, bookkeeping, auditing, financial planning and business advisory and consulting services to individuals and small businesses.

About Duffy Kruspodin

Duffy Kruspodin is a premier Southern California accounting, advisory and wealth management firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurs, family-owned companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. DK offers industry-focused practices with specialized expertise in real estate, hospitality, and international tax. Learn more here.