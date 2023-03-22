Submit Release
Against Global Hunger Partners with Boulevard Christian School

Against Global Hunger volunteers package nonperishable foods.

Flyer for Boulevard Christian School food-packaging event

Muskogee meal-packaging event will provide 10,000 meals for students in need.

MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boulevard Christian School and Against Global Hunger partner for a Muskogee Meal Packaging Event benefitting multiple agencies providing meals for Muskogee students.

Meals are being packaged on site at Boulevard Christian Church at 1700 W Shawnee in Muskogee. 50 students plus volunteers from the community will come together for a meal pack party.

According to Feeding America, 1 in 4 Muskogee students is food insecure. This is the fifth year Boulevard Christian School has partnered with Against Global Hunger to help meet the need for their peers in the community. Today they will pack at least 10,000 meals thanks to contributions from families and local businesses who responded to fundraising efforts lead by the students of this small private school.

Letitia Williams
Against Global Hunger, Inc.
+1 918-392-5150
email us here
