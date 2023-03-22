GigaCloud Technology Revolutionizes E-commerce with Supplier Fulfilled Retailing Business Model
The company fosters an adhesive ecosystem that benefits both buyers and sellers, transforming the landscape of e-commerce industryCITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GigaCloud Technology, a global leading B2B e-commerce solution, has been at the forefront of innovation with the use of supplier fulfilled retailing business model that offers resellers with improved competitiveness and lower transaction risks.
Supplier fulfilled retailing is a business model in which a supplier fulfills orders directly to the end customers of a reseller. In this model, GigaCloud Marketplace, a B2B e-commerce platform for global suppliers and resellers of large goods, streamlines the transaction between the supplier and reseller or end customer by offering comprehensive flat rate logistics services and last mile delivery.
GigaCloud Marketplace provides resellers with significantly improved competitiveness as supplier fulfilled retailing eliminates the need for extra touchpoints and warehouses, resulting in cost savings. By adopting this approach, GigaCloud Marketplace helps resellers manage their own inventory, shipping, and fulfillment processes, allowing for more control and flexibility over the entire supply chain.
Additionally, supplier fulfilled retailing minimizes transaction variances that leads to faster and more efficient order fulfillment. With orders being shipped directly from the warehouse, fewer steps in the supply chain reduce the touchpoints and time it takes for products to reach end customers. This streamlined approach also helps to lower shipping costs, as GigaCloud Logistics offers highly competitive flat rate shipping nationwide, along with last mile delivery and installation services for resellers.
“Supplier fulfilled retailing is a game changer for the industry. Our company offers a wider range of solutions, reduces costs, and optimizes more efficient service to our buyers and sellers. This model has allowed us to stay competitive and provide exceptional service in this ever-changing market,” said Iman Schrock, President of GigaCloud Technology.
About GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.
