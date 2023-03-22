Montana Tribal College & Career Fairs | Spring 2023
MONTANA TRIBAL COLLEGE TEAM | Specially Invites YouMISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Behalf of Montana’s Tribal Colleges & MPSEOC, you are invited to attend a fair in your area to search for college, career options, win prizes & scholarship money.
7 Tribal College events throughout the state will feature colleges, universities, military branches, agencies, and many career options and a chance to win scholarships and prizes.
The Montana Post Secondary Educational Opportunities Council (MPSEOC) and the Montana Tribal Colleges will host 7 events in Montana starting March 27, 2023 (see schedule attached and below). We are very excited to offer this Tribal College & Career Fair Circuit for the 15th year in Montana! It is our goal to serve hundreds of college students, high school students, nontraditional students, families, counselors, educators, and community members with this event. Everyone is invited to attend for free.
The college fairs give students an opportunity to research many higher education and career options. Attendees have the opportunity to visit with representatives from in-state and out-of-state colleges and universities, technical and trade schools, military branches, agencies, and business representatives.
Although the fairs are geared to college students and high school students, these events are open to the general public, and parents are encouraged to attend as well! Anyone who is interested in pursuing post-secondary education and career research is welcome to attend.
Another highlight of these fairs is the Scholarship Program and Door Prizes. Each fair will have $500 in scholarship money to be given away and many great door prizes for those attendees of each fair. The scholarships and prizes are awarded by a random drawing from the names of people who attend these Tribal College Fairs. Therefore, by just attending a fair, students can walk away with money to put toward reaching their dreams.
We hope to see you at this year’s Montana Tribal College & Career Fairs!
A very special thank you to our sponsors of this event:
GEAR UP / MUS
American Indian College Fund
Montana Office of Public Instruction
Reach Higher Montana & Montana Youth Apprenticeship
Montana Department of Labor & Industry | Career Lab
All the Montana Tribal Colleges, Universities, Military Branches, and Agencies that help support this event
MPSEOC – Montana Post Secondary Educational Opportunities Council
Thank you for sharing this information and supporting education in Montana. Please feel free to share this with your students and community. We hope to see you at these fairs!
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me. Many thanks! Please feel free to use our website www.MontanaTribalColleges.org or www.MontanaColleges.com for more information as well.
COLLEGE & CAREER FAIRS
SCHEDULE OF IN-PERSON EVENTS
WEEK ONE
March 27 - 30, 2023
Monday, March 27 | Little Big Horn College
Tuesday, March 28 | Chief Dull Knife College
Wednesday, March 29 | Fort Peck Community College
Thursday, March 30 | Aaniiih’ Nakoda College
WEEK TWO
APRIL 3 - 5, 2023
Monday, April 3 | Stone Child College
Tuesday, April 4 | Blackfeet Community College
Wednesday, April 5 | Salish Kootenai College
~Amy
MPSEOC / Montana Tribal College Team
+1 4065313531
amy.leary@montanacolleges.com