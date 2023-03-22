Zorang Becomes Certified BigCommerce Agency Partner To Power Up Headless B2B & B2C Commerce Capabilities
Zorang is proud to announce its certified agency partnership with BigCommerce, a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform.
— Daniel Fertig, Vice President of Agency Partnerships at BigCommerce
"I’m excited to welcome such a talented and well-respected agency into the BigCommerce partner program, and look forward to working with Zorang to bring additional value to BigCommerce merchants seeking a top-notch website experience," said Daniel Fertig, Vice President of Agency Partnerships at BigCommerce.
With the hyper growth in eCommerce over the last few years it can be difficult to stand out. One key area to differentiate from competition is through an engaging user experience. Zorang in collaboration with BigCommerce can provide merchants of all sizes with fresh solutions to translate a vision into reality, achieve business milestones and raise brand visibility to differentiate themselves from the competition.
Retailers and brands no longer need to compromise over commerce or content. Now, they can have both pillars driving engaging user experiences that can continuously evolve as they grow. With powerful open ecommerce platforms like BigCommerce, and technology and business expertise from Zorang coming together, online businesses can finally leverage the freedom they have always deserved.
Zorang has a seasoned team of professional and certified experts delivering integrated solutions for commerce and content. From startups to large enterprises, we assist all merchants with flexible, advanced features, and the option to adopt headless. Zorang has highly experienced ECM, PIM, and commerce professionals that combine their extensive business and technology expertise from monolithic systems to headless platforms, to build integrated solutions that leverage microservices architecture to ensure your eCommerce platform works flawlessly with legacy systems. Our collaborative approach and technology expertise allows you to harness the power and agility of APIs to deliver unique digital customer experiences.
Regardless of whether you need new commerce implementation or to integrate existing systems, Zorang offers everything from vendor evaluation to implementation services, whether it is eCommerce, ECM or ERP/CRM/Shipping integrations, we can be your reliable partner for success.
“We are very excited to partner with BigCommerce to combine our headless commerce expertise with their API-driven open architecture and feature-rich platform," said Sumit Kapoor, managing partner of Zorang.
Another managing partner of Zorang, Anurag Gupta, adds, “ Zorang’s partnership with BigCommerce will enable us to deliver a superior eCommerce experience to our B2C and B2B retailers and meet their business objectives.”
To learn more, visit the BigCommerce and Zorang partnership site.
About BigCommerce:
BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.
About Zorang:
Zorang is an industry recognized reputed digital commerce, content, and integration solutions provider. Based out of the San Francisco Bay Area, the company is helping to bridge the technology innovation gap for the retailers and merchants looking to accelerate their growth. Zorang has been awarded numerous accolades by leading publications such as CIOReview for analytics, system integration services, Web Content Management, PIM (Product Information Management), eCommerce, and more. In short, Zorang is a content and commerce expert focusing on building integrated solutions to drive compelling User Experiences for your customers.
Know more about www.zorang.com.
