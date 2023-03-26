The Devoted Float and The Qualified Captain Announce National Retail Partnership with West Marine

These influential giants are making sea change - changing the perspective on the need for flotation when near open water.
When you're near the water, have flotation readily available!”
— Cade Redmond
CORNELIUS, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Devoted Float, an awareness and resource organization focused on flotation, water safety and drowning prevention, has teamed up with The Qualified Captain, the water industry's leading expert on safety, and West Marine, North America's marine supply resource leader, to launch a major national campaign that encourages the installation of waterside lifesaver rings throughout the country.
The collaboration between The Devoted Float, The Qualified Captain and West Marine, all influential and unique in their own space, allows for massive impact in changing the narrative of open water drownings in the United States. While lifesaver rings are often found at pools and on boats, rarely are they spotted on docks, piers and other water access points. Through this effort, the three industry leaders are looking to make sea change - changing the perspective on the need for flotation when near open water.
While federal waters are consistently governed, lakes, rivers and other various waterways regulated by state and local authorities, typically have inconsistent safety guidelines when it comes to flotation installation. Accidental drownings in these types of waters can often be mitigated with the use of a readily accessible flotation device and it is a goal of this trio to help save lives.
The Devoted Float was started by 13 year old, Cade Redmond, who witnessed the lake drowning of a young man in late 2022. Recognizing that a float would have likely saved this man's life, Cade decided to reach out to Aaron Stasiak "The Qualified Captain", a national influencer who has over 1 million followers on Instagram, to help him spread the flotation message. As Cade recalls in contacting Aaron shortly after the drowning, "I reached out to you, you responded right away and we got to work." The pair have been non-stop with their message since the beginning, and as demand for these lifesaver rings has continued to grow due to their efforts, both recognized the need for a retail partner to help them provide massive and expeditious distribution of these floats to their fellow water safety enthusiasts. West Marine immediately offered its support to facilitate Cade and Aaron's industry changing effort. "We are so excited to be partnering with The Devoted Float and The Qualified Captain. Safety on the water is core to our organization and our expert staff of boaters that are here to help share their expertise to other boaters so they can stay safe and enjoy the water" said Chelsea Roller, Social Media Specialist for West Marine.
West Marine has been coordinating its marketing and distribution channels to ensure the ongoing flotation awareness campaign grows tremendously along with a streamlined fulfillment process. The company plans to feature these livesaving devices through its multitude of website, social media and direct marketing avenues as well as highlight the program in May, National Water Safety Month.
1 out of 7 injury related deaths are due to a drowning. There is very little time to rescue someone that is drowning and often those that jump in to save others quickly find themselves in trouble.
A lifesaver ring is a valuable rescue tool and easy to use.
Cade wants people to think of the installation of a waterside lifesaver ring no different than buckling up when you get into a car - it should be second nature - "when you're near the water, have flotation readily available."
Lifesaver rings can be found on both The Devoted Float and The Qualified Captain's websites and instagram pages, with direct links to West Marine for fulfillment.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Cade Redmond
The Devoted Float
thedevotedfloat@gmail.com